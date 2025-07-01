Asian Shares Advance, Japan Dips on Trade Woes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares edged up while Japanese equities dipped on lingering concerns over the impact from President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda, with just over a week left until his deadline for imposing higher levies.

The Nikkei-225 index fell 1% as Trump threatened to impose a fresh tariff level on the country and the yen strengthened, which hurts exporters. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rose 0.3%. Contracts for the S&P 500 were flat after the benchmark notched its best quarter since December 2023 and ended at a record high on Monday. The Taiwan dollar jumped 2%, rebounding after slumping the most since May 2001.

The moves in Asia came after Wall Street’s bulls drove stocks to all-time highs at the end of a solid quarter, amid hopes the US is moving closer to reaching concrete deals with its top trading partners. Bets the Federal Reserve will resume rate cuts powered the best first-half stretch for Treasuries in five years.

Still, broader uncertainty over Trump’s tariff agenda on the long-term structure of the global economy can be seen in the dollar posting a 10.8% slide in the year’s opening six months — its worst first-half performance since 1973. A gauge of the currency slipped 0.1% early Tuesday.

“Trump has been shaking things up by expressing dissatisfaction with issues such as automobiles and rice, signaling a stall in trade negotiations with Japan,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management. “If the negotiations with Japan were to be unilaterally terminated or break down, it could undermine the assumptions behind investing in Japanese stocks.”

The president’s latest round of brinkmanship comes just over a week before a July 9 deadline for higher tariffs to restart for dozens of trading partners, including Japan. He cited what he said was Japan’s unwillingness to accept US rice exports.

Earlier, Trump had characterized trade in cars between the US and Japan as unfair and floated the idea of keeping 25% tariffs on autos in place.

A stronger yen also weighed on Japanese stocks after confidence among Japan’s large manufacturers edged up in June. The better-than-expected reading for sentiment at large manufacturers is likely to give Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda confidence he can keep the debate around a potential rate hike on the agenda when his board next meets at the end of the month.

Just days ahead of the US jobs report, bonds rose Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. projected the Federal Reserve to cut rates in September as the inflationary effects of tariffs “look a bit smaller” than expected.

The June employment report, due on Thursday given the July 4 holiday on Friday, is forecast to show growth in the workforce easing to about 110,000 new jobs from 139,000 the prior month, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The unemployment rate is seen nudging up to 4.3%.

In Asian corporate news, a key unit of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. sold $1 billion of dollar bonds in the unit’s first US high-grade deal.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:16 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1797

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 143.53 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1522 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $107,486.33

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,498.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.22%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.425%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $64.90 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,318.52 an ounce

