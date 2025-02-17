Asian Shares Advance Amid Chinese AI Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks gained as AI optimism boosted tech shares in Hong Kong and China, while other investors remained cautious due to tensions between the US and European Union over tariffs and the war in Ukraine.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped as much as 7.8% in Hong Kong, extending a winning run that’s gotten a boost from DeepSeek’s debut. A gauge of Asian shares rose to its highest level since November, helped by technology companies. The dollar was little changed, while Treasury futures edged lower with cash trading closed globally due to Presidents’ Day in the US.

China’s tech-powered rally is gaining momentum as DeepSeek’s breakthrough in artificial intelligence drove a $1.3 trillion rally in the country’s shares. A potential meeting this week between President Xi Jinping and e-commerce icon Jack Ma may fuel optimism further. That contrasts with increasing discord between the US and Europe, which prompted a drop in German and French bond futures.

“The growth momentum in China could see some new lease on life” given what’s happening in AI,” said Tai Hui, Asia-Pacific chief Market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “I think the China-AI story is continuing to develop.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists raised their MSCI China index target on optimism over the country’s technological advancements. Meanwhile, investor Michael Burry had rolled back on some of his investments in Chinese tech stocks just before DeepSeek’s breakthrough.

Markets remained volatile during Asian trade, with the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge trimming some gains from its earlier highs.

US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans sparked threats of retaliation while Vice President JD Vance attacked longstanding European allies at a security conference at the weekend. Plans to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine have left the bloc on the sidelines.

Investors may demand higher yields on government debt across the European region on concern officials will seek to beef up military investment. Upgrading defense and protecting Ukraine may cost Europe’s major powers an additional $3.1 trillion over 10 years, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates.

“The biggest impact from any peace deal on the rates market is probably more from increased fiscal spending rather than the disinflationary impact of falling gas prices,” Danske Bank A/S strategists including Minna Kuusisto wrote in a note. “More fiscal spending could lead to more inflation in the long run, thus adding pressure on the long end of the yield curve.”

Elsewhere in Asia, Westpac Banking Corp.’s shares declined as much as 6.2% after profit and margins slipped. Japan’s economy expanded for a third straight quarter as companies boosted investment and net exports improved.

In commodities, oil extended its loss to a fourth day on the prospect of increased flows from Iraq and Russia as Trump pushes to end the three-year old war in Ukraine. Gold edged higher.

Some of the key events this week:

Presidents Day holiday in the US; bond and stock markets are closed, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, retail sales, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, housing starts, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

G-20 foreign ministers meet in South Africa, Thursday – Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock and officials testify to parliamentary committee, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

UK S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:21 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0499

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 151.62 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2494 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $96,120.18

Ether fell 0.8% to $2,667.15

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,900.48 an ounce

