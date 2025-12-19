Asian Shares Advance as US CPI Backs Rate-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose after cooling US inflation data backed the case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and as calming tech jitters supported American stocks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%, with technology shares such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and SoftBank Group Corp. among the biggest contributors. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%. Gains for tech were helped by a solid outlook from giant Micron Technology Inc., easing concerns over artificial intelligence spending and valuations.

US stock futures edged lower Friday in a sign the CPI-driven rally may have at least partly run its course. They were pushed down by shares of Nike Inc., which fell around 10% in late trading on further weakness in China.

US inflation took center stage Thursday as traders looked past data caveats tied to the recent government shutdown, focusing instead on the slowest increase in consumer prices since early 2021. The cooling print boosted investor confidence and bolstered Treasuries on renewed expectations of Fed rate cuts.

“Given that inflation is significantly lower month-over-month there is clearly room to keep cutting rates in order to support the labor market,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management. “If the doves win out, then we are likely to see stock prices supported – and move higher – as the Fed continues to lower interest rates while the economy continues to grow.”

The yen edged lower against the dollar Friday before a Bank of Japan monetary policy decision. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate to the highest level in three decades amid confidence it will achieve its stable inflation target.

“The guidance delivered at the post-decision press conference will be the critical variable,” Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne, wrote in a client note. “Volatility in the markets will be driven at the margins by when that next move may come, with the August 2024 market meltdown likely in the back of traders’ – and possibly policymakers’ – minds.”

CPI Caveats

The slowdown in US inflation came with some issues. The Bureau of Labor Statistics couldn’t collect prices throughout October because of the temporary government shutdown, and it started sampling later than usual in November.

“On the face of it the November CPI release is very benign and gives ammo to Fed doves,” Krishna Guha, an economist at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note. “But the surprise is so large, in particular in housing services inflation, that the committee as a whole will be very wary that technical challenges and judgments associated with the shutdown that prevented any number for October may have distorted the picture materially.”

Swaps are implying about 20% odds of a cut at the Fed’s next policy meeting in January. A reduction is fully priced in by mid-2026. Traders are also sticking with their call that the Fed lowers rates twice next year.

Geopolitics remained in the spotlight. A proposed $11 billion arms sale from the US to Taiwan drew an angry response from China. Tensions with Venezuela and Russia supported oil prices.

On Thursday, a busy day for global monetary policy decisions saw German and UK bonds underperforming US Treasuries after the European Central Bank and Bank of England issued hawkish signals on the outlook for their rate paths.

Oil headed for a second weekly decline as concerns over a growing glut outweighed potential supply disruptions. Gold and silver hovered near record highs, after the slower-than-expected US inflation data supported bets for more interest-rate cuts. Bitcoin headed for a third day of losses Friday, and has fallen around 2% this week.

Corporate Highlights:

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.’s shares are set to begin trading in Mumbai on Friday, following an initial public offering that raised 106 billion rupees ($1.2 billion), potentially marking the year’s final major listing. TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew told employees that the social media app’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., signed binding agreements to create a US joint venture majority-owned by American investors. Apple Inc. is making changes to its iOS software in Japan to comply with a new local law aimed at fostering competition, part of broader efforts by the iPhone maker to adapt to regulations around the world. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. said they won’t alter their trading schedules on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 after President Donald Trump’s executive order to close the federal government on those days. Some of the main moves in markets:

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger.

