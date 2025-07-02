Asian Shares Fall as Trump Revives Tariff Threat: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares dropped after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions saying he won’t delay the July 9 deadline for imposing higher levies on trading partners.

A regional stocks gauge retreated 0.4%. Japanese equities declined 1% after Trump threatened to hike tariffs on the country and deepened his criticism of Japan for not accepting US rice exports. A gauge of the dollar steadied after touching its lowest since 2022 in the prior session. Gold edged down 0.3% Wednesday after two consecutive days of gains.

Investors are closely watching how Trump decides to handle the current pause on his April tariffs, which he put on hold for 90 days to allow time for talks. Stock markets – which once swung wildly on trade headlines – appear to see little risk, as equity indexes sit near all-time highs. The calm is being fueled by expectations that Trump will extend his tariff deadline based on his pattern of threatening first and backing down later.

“While US stocks are probably overly optimistic, international stocks have been prone to an overly pessimistic knee-jerk response each time Trump escalates,” said Phillip Wool, head of portfolio management at Rayliant Global Advisors Ltd. “It’s not surprising at all to see Trump holding the prospect of a July 9th impasse and a painfully high tariff out as a threat to push for better deals. There’s also an element of political theater here.”

Trump for weeks has sought to exert leverage over trading partners with threats to set high levies on governments he sees as being difficult, and then back down – a strategy analysts and strategists call “TACO” for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

His top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, earlier signaled agreements would be announced after the July 4 holiday and the signing of the tax and spending bill the US Senate approved.

Trump’s latest tariff comments don’t pose a major threat to Japanese stocks, said Neil Newman, head strategist at Astris Advisory Japan.

“I read from his rhetoric President Trump has run out of things to complain about,” he said. “I believe there is too much on the Japanese negotiation table for the Americans to walk away from, but we know Trump will push to the limits to get more. This is just noise.”

Separately, Trump’s $3.3 trillion tax and spending cut bill passed the Senate after Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote. House lawmakers are returning to Washington from a holiday week to vote Wednesday on the Senate version of the bill, but face Republican resistance from moderate and ultra-conservative GOP lawmakers.

In commodities, gold held an advance, after rallying 2% over the previous two sessions while oil steadied in early Wednesday trading.

Corporate Highlights:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. shares plunged as much as 26% in Sydney after group chief executive officer of the Brisbane, Australia-based company will step down after just one year in the role.

Chinese automaker stocks such as Xpeng rose after the companies reported upbeat sales growth in June compared to a year ago.

Macau casino stocks rallied in Hong Kong after June gaming revenue for the world’s biggest gambling hub exceeded analyst expectations.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1796

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 143.61 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1651 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $105,640.26

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,411.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $65.52 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,330.53 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice French, Rob Verdonck and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.