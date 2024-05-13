Asian Shares Fall on Weak China Data, Tariff Fears: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks dropped following data that showed signs of slack in China and news US President Joe Biden plans to raise tariffs on some goods from the world’s second-largest economy.

Equity benchmarks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Australia and Japan declined, while US and European futures were little changed. Japanese bonds fell after the central bank offered to purchase a smaller amount of government debt than at a previous auction.

Biden is set to double, triple and quadruple tariffs on some of China goods this week, people familiar with the matter said. The total tariff on the Asian country’s electric vehicles will rise to 102.5% from 27.5%, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Chinese industrial prices extended a long decline and credit shrank for the first time in April as government bond sales slowed, data published on the weekend showed.

“It is a concern, but there is no need to panic,” said Larry Hu, an economist at Macquarie Group. “The big miss in credit data in April is largely due to technical reasons which are transitory, rather than to a sharp deterioration in the underlying economy.”

Global investors are keenly scrutinizing comments by US officials for signs of how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at elevated levels. Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said last week it’s still too early to think about lowering borrowing costs, while Governor Michelle Bowman said she doesn’t expect it will be appropriate for the Fed to cut rates in 2024.

Bloomberg’s dollar index and benchmark 10-year Treasuries were both little changed.

The US April inflation print on Wednesday is expected to provide the next major catalyst for trading.

“As long as the labor market remains tight, consumer resilience could continue to dampen hopes of inflation cooling off,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “A resumption of the disinflationary trend is imperative for the Fed to consider cutting this year.”

Read more: High-Risk Options Bet on Bond Rally at Risk of Losing Millions

Commodities such as gold and oil are also in focus Monday after President Vladimir Putin replaced his long-serving defense minister in a surprise move as Russian forces seek to capitalize on a battlefield advantage and make advances in the war against Ukraine. The move comes just days before Putin plans to visit China and NATO military chiefs meet in Brussels. Oil edged lower in early trading while gold was little changed.

Meantime, the US escalated its concern over Israel’s conduct of its Gaza offensive, warning the Jewish state risks fueling a Hamas insurgency. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration still hadn’t seen a “credible” Israeli plan for shielding civilians in an assault on Rafah nor a postwar plan.

Elsewhere this week, China delivers a policy rate decision, the Eurozone is set to report inflation and growth figures while a swath of Fed officials are due to speak including Powell. Australian jobs data is due and the nation’s government will deliver its spending plans for the year ahead.

Some key events this week:

Australia business confidence, Monday

New Zealand food prices, inflation expectations, Monday

India trade, CPI, Monday

Euro-area finance ministers meet in Brussels, Monday

Australia 2024-25 budget, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Tuesday

Germany CPI, ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot speak, Tuesday

China rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

US CPI, retail sales, business inventories, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:33 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0773

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2377 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $61,424.44

Ether was little changed at $2,922.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.49%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $77.90 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,357.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.