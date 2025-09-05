Asian Shares Gain Before US Jobs Data, Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares advanced Friday after stocks and bonds rallied on Wall Street as further signs of a cooling labor market reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates this month.

MSCI’s regional stock gauge gained 0.6% while the Nikkei-225 index rose 0.7% after President Donald Trump signed an executive order implementing his trade agreement with Japan. Futures for the S&P 500 edged up after the gauge closed at a record high. Shares in mainland China rebounded after Thursday’s slump.

Treasuries held their rally Thursday after the policy-sensitive US two-year yield fell three basis points to the lowest in about a year. Money markets are now almost fully pricing in a Fed reduction this month and see at least two by year-end. The dollar slipped against Group-of-10 peers while gold headed for a third weekly gain.

The action reflected the latest readings on hiring and unemployment claims before Friday’s jobs data, which is expected to extend the weakest stretch of US job growth since the pandemic. Slowing demand, rising costs and Trump’s unpredictable trade policies have cooled hiring, adding pressure on the Fed to shore up the labor market.

“Many investors are clearly hoping for rate cuts, but it is important to remember to be careful what we wish for,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers. “Data that show a gently decelerating but not dire labor market would suit that goal. Plunging data might bias the Fed to further cuts, but could also raise concerns that the central bank is too far behind the curve.”

Elsewhere, Trump signed an executive order Thursday implementing his trade agreement with Japan, under which the US will impose a maximum 15% tariff on most of its products.

The deal, including a promise that Japan will create a $550 billion US investment fund, was reached in July, but had yet to be formalized as Washington and Tokyo haggled over its terms. Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, who was in Washington this week for talks, met with Trump on Thursday, according to a US official.

In China, the CSI 300 Index rose almost 1% on Friday after the gauge slid 2.1% in the previous session following a report that financial regulators are considering a number of cooling measures after the market’s blistering 10% rally in August.

Traders are now positioning themselves for the key US jobs reading. Consensus forecasts peg nonfarm payrolls having grown 75,000 in August, which would mark a fourth straight month of job growth below 100,000. The unemployment rate is seen rising to 4.3% — the highest level since 2021.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Bond markets have shrugged off their recent woes to shift focus to Friday’s US jobs data, although it will need to strike the right balance to keep this rally going. A sharp slowdown would revive recession worries, while a robust print could still spell trouble by slowing the pace of easing and fueling political pressure on the Fed. All while fiscal sustainability concerns and stagflation risks linger.”

— Mary Nicola, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

In the run-up to the data, figures showed US jobless claims rose to the highest since June. Private-sector payrolls increased by 54,000, according to ADP Research data, missing estimates. Hiring plans fell to the weakest level for any August on record, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

“The Federal Reserve’s free pass on the labor market has ended,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “You can expect the Fed to tilt its balance of risks to cut rates in September.”

Read: US PREVIEW: August Job Gains May Improve, But Jobless Risks Loom

Lackluster employment figures released after the July meeting have prompted greater concern, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently signaled a rate cut could be warranted, citing a “shifting balance of risks.”

In commodities, oil fell for a third day, heading for a weekly decline ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that may see the group sign off on another supply hike.

Corporate News:

Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan told investors that the chipmaker’s artificial intelligence outlook will improve “significantly” in fiscal 2026, helping allay concerns about slowing growth. Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled a $650 version of its premium S25 smartphone and a pair of new tablets, the latest effort to roll out artificial intelligence features across its hardware lineup. OpenAI is preparing to design and produce its own AI chip with help from Broadcom Inc. in 2026, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with that tie-up. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 12:02 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1667 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 148.19 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1335 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $111,302.64 Ether rose 0.3% to $4,321.11 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15% Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.570% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.35% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $63.32 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.