Asian Shares Gain on Trade Truce, Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities edged higher as the extension of the US-China tariff truce offered some relief to investors by averting any immediate escalation.

The MSCI regional stock gauge rose 0.5%, led by technology shares. Futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% after the index posted its first drop in seven days on Tuesday. Contracts for Europe advanced 0.3%. The dollar fell against all its Group-of-10 peers, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday. Oil held its biggest gain in six weeks.

President Donald Trump is set to make the final call on maintaining the tariff truce with China before it expires in two weeks, an extension that would mark a continued stabilization in ties between the world’s two biggest economies. Shares in Shanghai rose 0.5%, while Hong Kong stocks fell.

Much like the muted response to the US-EU tariff deal, the latest signs of progress with Beijing produced only a modest gain in stocks and did little to buoy investor sentiment. Traders are also focused on several key catalysts on the horizon, such as the Fed decision and Friday’s US jobs report. Adding to the busy calendar, four tech giants are set to report earnings over a two-day stretch.

“The market is getting better at pricing this behavior — that is, extension, as long as you say it’s positive development,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X ETFs. “Previously, this lack of development could have caused a much larger negative reaction.”

In European news, French economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter as inventory building offset weak domestic demand and a drag from trade. Also, Trump said he would give Russia 10 more days to reach a truce with Ukraine, formally announcing a new deadline to pressure Vladimir Putin on ending the war.

The Stockholm negotiations marked the third round of US-China trade talks in less than three months. They wrapped up ahead of an Aug. 12 deadline to resolve differences during a 90-day suspension of tariffs that had threatened to cut off bilateral trade between the two nations.

The discussions showed a “willingness to reach an agreement,” said Jun Bei Liu, founder of Ten Cap Investment. Markets have been ‘incredibly strong, we are just seeing some consolidation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trump said that India may be hit with a tariff rate of 20% to 25% but cautioned the final levy had still not been finalized as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

The Indian rupee fell to a four-month low while stocks were flat.

The South Korean won gained as much as 0.8% after local media said the issue of foreign exchange will be on the table again when Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol holds final trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday.

US officials and policy advisers, including the White House’s chief economist Stephen Miran, have rejected the notion that a secret currency accord to weaken the dollar is in the works as part of trade negotiations around the world.

Elsewhere, the US West Coast and countries in the Pacific braced for tsunamis in the wake of a powerful earthquake in Russia’s Far East, although the initial waves to hit Japan were small. The yen gained 0.4% against the dollar after a tsunami warning for areas including the Tokyo Bay.

In a rare occurrence, US policymakers will convene in the same week that the government issues reports on gross domestic product, employment and the Fed’s preferred price metrics. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could face dissent from one or more colleagues arguing it’s time for the central bank to provide more support to a slowing labor market.

“We believe the Fed wants to maintain flexibility on when to deploy further rate cuts” said Luis Alvarado at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The Fed will have the opportunity to cut rates later in the year if the economy slows and as long as inflation allows.”

Corporate News:

Earnings: UBS Group posted higher-than-expected profit in the second quarter; HSBC Holdings Plc’s earnings for the second quarter fell short of expectations; HSBC also said Swiss and French authorities are probing its private bank. Santander posted a record second-quarter profit and announced a new buyback. Mercedes-Benz Group AG reinstated guidance at a lower level, citing pressure from tariffs and intensifying competition in China. Adidas AG reported strong second-quarter profit as consumers kept snapping up retro sneaker models. Iveco Group NV confirmed it’s planning to break up the company, saying it is in advanced discussions to sell its defense unit and the commercial truck manufacturing operations to separate buyers. The statement came after Bloomberg reported that the company was poised to announce a sale of the defense unit to Leonardo SpA and the commercial trucking business to India’s Tata Motors Ltd. as early as Wednesday. Tata shares fell 3% in Mumbai. Reliance Industries Ltd. is proposing to sell just 5% of its Jio telecommunications unit in a potential listing that may raise more than $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:48 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1553 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 147.94 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1794 per dollar The British pound was unchanged at $1.3351 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $117,907.15 Ether rose 1% to $3,800.72 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.32% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.555% Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.26% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

