Asian Shares Hit Record on Valuations, Gold Slips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares climbed to near a record, buoyed by optimism over earnings and regional economic growth as investors broadened their focus beyond US markets.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.1% to a new record. Asian shares have outpaced the S&P 500 this year, even as the US benchmark rose 0.2% to a new high overnight. US equity-index futures declined 0.2%. Spot gold steadied and silver slipped after a rally that sent the precious metals to record highs on Monday.

Much of the early action was in Japan, where stock gauges jumped and bond yields surged upon returning from a holiday amid speculation that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might dissolve the parliament as soon as next month. The yen fluctuated after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said she told US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that she’s concerned about one-way yen moves.

Asian shares, relatively cheaper even after three years of gains, face key risks this week from US inflation data and a possible Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The momentum in stocks suggested investors are looking beyond the US, where renewed attacks by the Trump administration on the Federal Reserve have raised concerns over central-bank independence.

“Non-US assets such as European and Asian equities are likely to look more favorable, especially due to cheaper valuations and as US foreign policy becomes more unpredictable,” said David Chao, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management, which oversees more than $2 trillion.

Asian shares are cheaper compared with US benchmarks. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index trades at about 15 times earnings, compared with about 22 times for the S&P 500 and 25 times for the Nasdaq 100, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Treasuries steadied after they were sold across the curve and the dollar declined during the US session after the Trump administration escalated its attacks on the Fed. On Sunday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment.

Fund managers at big bond firms such as Pacific Investment Management Co., PGIM and DWS Group have warned that Trump’s assault on the Fed is at odds with his goal of pulling down interest rates. Instead, the pressure is adding a new risk into markets that could push bond yields higher.

The latest salvo between the Trump administration and the Fed comes as investors navigate a chaotic backdrop.

The president has taken aim at credit card companies, homebuilders and defense contractors — while also considering a US role in the Iranian protests after capturing Venezuela’s leader earlier in January. Late Monday, Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on any country that’s “doing business” with Iran.

“After shrugging off last week’s geopolitical surprises, US markets face domestic political headlines,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Barring additional surprises, the markets will likely turn their attention to earnings and inflation data.”

The US core consumer price index, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, is seen rising 2.7% in December from a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter US earnings, meanwhile, kick off in earnest later this week and are expected to show healthy performance, according to Michael Casper and Wendy Soong at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Based on current estimates, S&P 500 constituents are expected to deliver earnings growth of 8.4% in the fourth quarter and 14.6% in 2026. Excluding the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, profit growth is projected at 4.6% and 13.3%, respectively, they said.

Corporate News:

Citigroup Inc. is set to cut about 1,000 jobs this week as part of Chief Executive Jane Fraser’s march to keep a lid on costs and improve returns at the Wall Street bank. Alphabet Inc.’s Google confirmed that it has entered a multiyear deal with Apple Inc. to power the iPhone maker’s artificial intelligence technology. A debt advisory firm asked China Vanke Co. dollar bondholders to consider calling a default on the embattled developer’s notes. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s quarterly earnings missed analysts’ estimates, as corporations continue to limit spending on information technology projects. SK Hynix Inc. plans to spend 19 trillion won ($12.9 billion) building a new advanced chip packaging facility. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:06 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 2.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1663 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9691 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $91,375.26 Ether rose 0.6% to $3,106.88 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.140% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $59.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,588.53 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

