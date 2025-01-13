Asian Shares Look Shaky as Fed Rate-Cut Hopes Dim: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look set for a bumpy ride after renewed dip buying on Wall Street fueled a rebound in some shares, reversing a selloff triggered by a recalibration of Federal Reserve wagers.

Futures show Tokyo’s benchmark may fall 1.2% after reopening from Monday’s public holiday. Sydney shares were poised to gain, while Hong Kong looked flat. The S&P 500 closed slightly higher after about 380 companies in the gauge rose, wiping out a slide that approached 1% earlier Monday.

Energy producers joined a rally in oil while banks climbed ahead of the start of the US earnings season. That’s despite a slide that engulfed tech powerhouses like Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. Bonds saw small moves after a rout that saw traders scaling back bets on rate cuts amid fears of stubborn price pressures.

At one stage on Monday, the S&P 500 Index dropped below where it ended on Nov. 5, just before Donald Trump was elected president. Investors have been dumping stocks and interest rates are climbing as fears grow that inflation remains stubborn and the Fed will have to pare back its plans to implement more monetary easing to fight it.

“While even cooler-than-expected inflation data this week won’t nudge the Fed into another rate cut this month, it may help ease some of the bearish momentum, as could a solid start to earnings season,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps slid 0.4%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.78%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. Oil rallied to the highest level in five months.

In Asia, China has ramped up its support for the yuan with tweaks to its capital controls and a vow to crack down on market disruption, after the currency dropped close to a record low against the dollar in offshore trading.

Authorities in China may find some relief from a report that members of President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming economic team are discussing a more gradual approach to tariffs, aimed at boosting negotiating leverage while helping avoid a spike in inflation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Earnings Season

Meanwhile, options traders in the US are bracing for one of the most-volatile earnings periods in history. They expect individual stocks in the S&P 500 to move 4.7% on average in either direction after reporting their results, the largest earnings-day moves on record, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.

“This earnings season will once again be stock pickers’ paradise,” Savita Subramanian, head of US equity and quantitative strategy, wrote Monday.

Reports from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are this week expected to show continued gains from trading and investment banking, which helped offset net interest income declines caused by higher deposits and sluggish loan demand.

Lenders will also be quizzed about the 2025 outlook — as the Fed has signaled fewer rate cuts this year, which could stunt future profit growth.

“The big banks often give us a good insight into what we can expect to see from the more consumer oriented companies, which report earnings later on in earnings season,” said Michael Landsberg at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. “If credit card usage is up, that typically bodes well for companies that sell directly to consumers.”

Underlying US inflation probably cooled only a touch at the close of 2024 against a backdrop of a resilient job market and steadfast economy, supporting the Fed’s go-slow approach to further rate cuts.

The consumer price index excluding food and energy is seen rising 0.2% in December after four straight months of 0.3% increases, according to the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core CPI, a better snapshot of underlying inflation, is forecast to have risen 3.3% from a year earlier — matching readings from the prior three months.

Wednesday’s CPI report will be followed a day later by December retail sales numbers, which are expected to confirm robust spending during the holiday season.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s iPhone sales declined about 5% globally in the final quarter of last year, hurt by underwhelming upgrades and competitors making inroads in China.

The White House unveiled sweeping new limits on the sale of advanced AI chips by Nvidia Corp. and its peers, leaving the Trump administration to decide how and whether to implement curbs that have encountered fierce industry opposition.

Tesla Inc. surpassed one of Germany’s most prized premium car brands last year, despite selling fewer vehicles than expected.

Macy’s Inc. issued a downbeat outlook for sales in the current quarter, a sign that executives might have been too optimistic about their expectations for a solid holiday shopping season.

Honeywell International Inc. is poised to proceed with a breakup following pressure from activist Elliott Investment Management to split, people familiar with the matter said.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. expects fourth-quarter sales to surpass the market’s expectations, showing the upscale activewear brand is fending off upstart competitors and slower growth in consumer spending.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. raised its fourth-quarter sales outlook on better-than-expected holiday sales, but the increase wasn’t enough to reassure investors the retailer could keep up the fast pace of growth.

Shake Shack Inc. reported fourth-quarter sales that surpassed expectations, signaling that efforts to raise its profile and serve customers faster are paying off.

Health insurance companies selling private Medicare Advantage plans in the US would see a greater increase in payments in 2026 than in the current year if a proposal released Friday is adopted by the incoming Trump administration.

Moderna Inc. slashed its sales forecast for this year as it struggles with slow demand for its Covid and RSV vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., a company focused on treatments for central nervous system disorders, for about $14.6 billion.

Sonos Inc. Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence is leaving after eight years in the job, a move that follows a botched app revamp that upset customers and stymied growth.

Eli Lilly & Co. will pay as much as $2.5 billion in cash to acquire a cancer drug that Scorpion Therapeutics Inc. is testing in early and mid-stage trials.

MicroStrategy Inc. bought $243 million of Bitcoin, the 10th consecutive weekly purchase by the enterprise software company turned leveraged Bitcoin proxy.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. surged after Biogen Inc. offered to acquire the neuroscience-focused drugmaker for about $469 million.

Key events this week:

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams and Jeffrey Schmid speak, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock earnings, Wednesday

US CPI, Empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Tom Barkin, Austan Goolsbee and Neel Kashkari speak, Wednesday

TSMC earnings, Thursday

ECB releases account of December policy meeting, Thursday

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley earnings, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices, Thursday

China GDP, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2% as at 7:28 a.m. in Tokyo

Hang Seng futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.0257

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6178

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.37 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $94,519.12

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,136.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.78%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.63%

