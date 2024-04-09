Asian Shares Nudge Higher as Traders Eye Catalysts: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia showed modest gains in range-bound trading, as investors looked for new themes ahead of key US consumer price data due Wednesday.

Benchmarks rose in Australia and Hong Kong, with those in Japan lifted by a weaker yen that benefits exporters. Their counterparts in South Korea and mainland China slipped.

Treasury yields steadied after those on the 10-year note rose to the highest since November, a whisker away from the psychologically important 4.5% level. Traders’ conviction on three quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year is quickly dissipating, with markets now favoring just two reductions.

The dollar was little changed, with the yen hovering around the closely watched 152 level that many say will trigger Japanese authorities to act.

“We are seeing more interesting hints of cyclicality and value tilt in the global equity market environment in past few weeks, and such an environment tends to be favorable to Asian equity markets in general,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier. “We will see if the US CPI report for March tomorrow will change this dynamic.”

Elsewhere, oil traded near a five-month high as investors weighed simmering tensions in the Middle East and persistent supply concerns.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $87 a barrel after closing lower Monday for the first time in seven sessions. Israeli officials said progress has been made in negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, signaling a potential easing of hostilities, but Hamas denied the claim.

Sticky Inflation

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast Wednesday’s consumer price index will show some easing of inflation pressures. Yet the core gauge, which excludes food and energy costs, would be up 3.7% from a year earlier — above the Fed’s 2% target.

With some Fed members questioning the wisdom of cutting rates if inflation remains in a “sticky” holding pattern, this week’s inflation figures may have a lot riding on them, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“While the Fed was hesitant to read too much into back-to-back months of higher-than-expected inflation data, a third month may lead them to change their tune,” he said.

Read: Bearish Trades in Treasury Options Target 10-Year Yield Above 5%

Swap contracts imply around 60 basis points of US monetary easing this year, which means two cuts is the most likely outcome with the first expected by September, according to Bloomberg pricing. On Friday, the chance of a third cut was still above 50%.

“The recent resiliency of inflation reduces the immediacy of rate cuts, which puts more pressure on earnings to drive future market gains,” said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners. “Given the elevated market multiples and rising bond yields, we remain cautious on stocks until earnings season delivers clear evidence of earnings growth.”

In the corporate world, Blackstone Inc. is nearing a deal to take L’Occitane International SA private, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially ending the global cosmetics company’s 14-year run on Hong Kong’s stock exchange.

In other commodities, gold held a record high, up more 17% since mid-February.

Bitcoin’s nearest rival Ether grabbed the cryptocurrency spotlight after posting its biggest jump in more than a month, a surge pegged to speculation about the outlook for applications to start US exchange-traded funds for the token.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Fed minutes, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in market:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:47 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0856

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2466 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6605

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $71,498.16

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,706.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.780%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $86.66 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,343.91 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Yongchang Chin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.