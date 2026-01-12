Asian Shares Primed to Advance, Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to track US gains that pushed shares to fresh highs, as optimism over earnings prospects and regional growth underpinned sentiment.

Australian shares opened higher, while equity-index futures for Hong Kong rose. Contracts for Japanese benchmarks climbed almost 4% after a public holiday and as the yen weakened. Asian shares have outpaced the S&P 500 this year, even as the US benchmark rose 0.2% to close at a record high.

Treasuries sold off across the curve and the dollar declined during the US session. Precious metals rallied, with gold and silver touching fresh highs after the Trump administration escalated its attacks on the Federal Reserve.

Upward momentum in equity markets indicated investors are looking through any potential compromise to the Fed’s ability to independently set interest rates. On Sunday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment.

The Fed’s perceived independence from government whims is a bedrock assumption of markets, and any change to that perception could weigh on sentiment. While independence risks will likely be a key theme in 2026, Krishna Guha at Evercore said there are two ways to interpret US markets stabilizing.

“The first is this does not matter to markets,” he said. “The second is it matters a lot, but partly for this reason, investors think this move is going nowhere and the administration will look for a de-escalation off ramp. We are firmly in the second camp.”

Fund managers at big bond firms such as Pacific Investment Management Co., PGIM and DWS Group, have warned that Trump’s assault on the Fed is at odds with his goal of pulling down interest rates. Instead, the pressure is adding a new risk into markets that could push bond yields higher.

The latest salvo between the Trump administration and the Fed comes as investors navigate a chaotic backdrop.

The president has taken aim at credit card companies, homebuilders and defense contractors — while also considering a US role in the Iranian protests after capturing Venezuela’s leader earlier in January. Late Monday, Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on any country that’s “doing business” with Iran.

Separately, the Trump administration is closing in on a tariff agreement with Taiwan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The yen touched the weakest level in around a year against the greenback, which itself declined against a basket of currencies Monday. The US currency’s “trained haven status,” indicates further weakness, TD Securities strategists led by Jayati Bharadwaj wrote in a note to clients.

Inflation, Earnings

“After shrugging off last week’s geopolitical surprises, US markets face domestic political headlines,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Barring additional surprises, the markets will likely turn their attention to earnings and inflation data.”

The US core consumer price index, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, is seen rising 2.7% in December from a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter US earnings, meanwhile, kick off in earnest later this week and are expected to show healthy performance, according to Michael Casper and Wendy Soong at Bloomberg Intelligence. Based on current estimates, S&P 500 constituents are expected to deliver earnings growth of 8.4% in the fourth quarter and 14.6% in 2026. Excluding the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, profit growth is projected at 4.6% and 13.3%, respectively, they said.

In commodities, oil rose to a one-month high as unrest in Iran raised the specter of supply disruptions from OPEC’s fourth-biggest producer.

Corporate News:

Citigroup Inc. is set to cut about 1,000 jobs this week as part of Chief Executive Jane Fraser’s march to keep a lid on costs and improve returns at the Wall Street bank. Alphabet Inc.’s Google confirmed that it has entered a multiyear deal with Apple Inc. to power the iPhone maker’s artificial intelligence technology. A debt advisory firm asked China Vanke Co. dollar bondholders to consider calling a default on the embattled developer’s notes. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s quarterly earnings missed analysts’ estimates, as corporations continue to limit spending on information technology projects. Nvidia Corp. plans to invest $1 billion over five years in a new laboratory with Eli Lilly & Co. Meta Platforms Inc. plans to cut 10% of jobs in the company’s Reality Labs division. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:32 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 1.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1668 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.01 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9711 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $91,207.35 Ether rose 0.2% to $3,095.93 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.80 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,584.94 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.