Asian Shares Rise, Futures Drop as Tariffs Near: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares snapped a multi-day selloff amid increased volatility ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming tariff rollout plan.

A regional gauge gained as much as 1% while US equity-index futures declined, showing markets remain under pressure. Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong advanced while those in mainland China fluctuated. Gold hit a record high on demand for haven assets. The S&P 500 staged a late rally just as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” – the VIX index – rose for four consecutive days.

Trump will announce his reciprocal tariff plan on Wednesday during an event in the White House Rose Garden at 3 pm in Washington, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News.

The Trump administration’s mixed messaging on what new tariffs are expected to be unveiled have flustered traders as they try to position around the biggest risk confronting the market in years. Ahead of the upcoming announcement, investors have refrained from taking large positions amid concerns how the levies will impact economic growth and inflation in the world’s largest economy.

“While Asian stocks are rebounding slightly from yesterday’s sharp sell-off, they are unlikely to find a clear direction until the full extent of Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan is confirmed tomorrow,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier Singapore Ltd. “In our view, the markets will stabilize if Trump’s plans are seen as a one-off affair and reasonably simple to comply with, but they will face pressures again if Trump fails to provide clarity in these dimensions.”

The president has touted his April 2 announcement as a “Liberation Day,” heralding the start of a more protectionist policy meant as retribution against trading partners he has long accused of “ripping off” the US.

Trump has already placed levies on Canada, Mexico and China — the US’s three largest trading partners — as well as automobiles, steel and aluminum. Import taxes on copper could come within several weeks. Trump has also threatened duties on pharmaceutical, semiconductor and lumber imports.

After the measures are unveiled, there could be an extended period of negotiation between the US and major trading partners, and it has the potential to keep this volatility going for longer than market expects, said Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors in Singapore.

US shares notched their worst quarter compared to the rest of the world since 2009. As equities bounced, bonds moved away from session highs.

“Wall Street managed to swing into positive territory overnight. However, rather than a sign of improving sentiment, it’s little more than an indicator of the heightened volatility driving two way price action,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “Attention remains fixed on the so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement.”

It was the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 that bonds rose and stocks fell in a three-month period. The dollar, long a go-to hiding place during market selloffs, suffered the worst start to a year since 2017.

A survey conducted by 22V Research showed 73% of the investors polled do not think that uncertainty will peak on Wednesday.

“Some on Wall Street are already talking about how ‘April 2’ may very well be lighter-than-feared,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “But others worry that this economy can’t handle a stress test of this magnitude. Stock market bulls are hoping for clear skies ahead, as uncertainty itself serves as a drag on animal spirits, consumption, and capital expenditures.”

In Australia, the central bank is set to keep interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as it waits out an election campaign fought on cost-of-living issues and girds for the economic impact of a US-driven upheaval in global trade.

In commodities, oil steadied after jumping on Monday as Trump suggested that the US may work to curtail crude shipments from Russia. Bullion inched above $3,133 an ounce for the first time, following a 1.4% surge in the previous session.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 11:57 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0824

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2754 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $83,023.93

Ether rose 1% to $1,837.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.21%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $71.65 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,145.07 an ounce

