Asian Shares Rise After US CPI Offsets Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rallied, following their US peers after cooling US inflation more than offset a somewhat hawkish Federal Reserve policy decision.

Equity benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea, while US stocks futures also gained after the S&P 500 topped 5,400 for the first time Wednesday. Bucking the trend, Japan’s Topix dropped as financial shares declined on lower long-term bond yields.

US stocks and bonds posted early gains Wednesday after a report showed the core consumer price index fell to the lowest in more than three years. Later, the Fed penciled in just one quarter point interest-rate cut this year, down from three seen in March, while upping its outlook for 2025 to four cuts.

The South Korean won led gains in Asian currencies after broad dollar weakness on Wednesday. Australian and New Zealand government bonds advanced, following Wednesday’s moves in Treasuries.

“Given that there are clear signs that data is softening, markets will continue to expect the Fed to cut rates sooner, and that can support Asian markets,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “The market is discounting the Fed’s cautious stance given it seems to come because of the dovish pivot earlier that proved premature.”

South Korea’s Kospi rose as much as 1.8%, heading for its highest close since February 2022. The government said it will consider changes to its short-selling rules Thursday as part of ongoing discussions on when to lift the ban on the trading strategy.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker stocks mostly gained as analysts said the European Union’s preliminary announcement of tariff increases was in line with the market’s expectations.

The Bank of Japan starts a two-day policy meeting with a decision due on Friday. While authorities are expected to keep rates on hold, they are widely seen to consider reducing bond purchases.

Fed Outlook

The change in the Fed rate outlook showed up most in Treasuries and the dollar. Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed Thursday after falling 0.2% in the previous session.

Individual Fed officials’ views on the best path forward for borrowing costs differed. The Fed’s “dot plot” showed four policymakers saw no cuts this year, while seven anticipated just one reduction and eight expected two cuts.

“These ‘dot plot’ projections likely don’t account for the latest May inflation data, which were softer than expected and reversed some of the heat we saw in the first quarter,” said Sonu Varghese at Carson Group. “We still think the odds are high for two rate cuts in 2024 if the disinflation process continues, as we expect.”

Powell said the officials welcomed the latest inflation figures, adding that he hopes for more reports like that. He said Wednesday’s figures had helped build their confidence on the trajectory of inflation but not enough to warrant rate cuts at this time.

In commodities, oil edged lower after a three-day advance as investors weighed an unexpected build in American crude stockpiles and the higher-for-longer Fed rate outlook. Elsewhere, gold slipped.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Tesla annual meeting, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates a discussion with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Thursday

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:31 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) were little changed

Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0811

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2616 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6665

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $68,110.43

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,548.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.965%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $78.13 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,312.52 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Stephen Kirkland.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.