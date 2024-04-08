Asian Shares Rise Tracking US Gains, Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks followed gains on Wall Street after better-than-expected US payrolls data on Friday. Oil slipped more than 1% as traders monitored geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Japanese shares led the region higher, while those in Taiwan and South Korea also advanced. Chinese equities fell as sentiment was damped by a winding up petition for Shimao Group. European and US stock futures were both little changed.

While the US jobs report “once again shows that US economy remains resilient in the face of high interest rates, focus shifts to US CPI release this week which will be a bigger test of whether the recent inflation bump is a trend or not,” said Redmond Wong, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

Oil retreated from the start of Monday’s trade after Iran didn’t carry out any attack on Israel or its assets abroad over the weekend, helping to calm markets. The Islamic Republic had vowed to retaliate against Israel for a deadly strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria last week.

The People’s Bank of China kept the yuan’s reference rate within its recent range in its daily fixing Monday in a bid to stabilize the currency after its recent slide. The decision came as China’s financial markets reopened after a two-day holiday.

What China “discovered is that there was a heck of a lot more depreciation and selling pressure under the surface than they probably anticipated,” said Richard Franulovich head of foreign-exchange strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. “This is what happens periodically when you have a managed currency.”

The S&P 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 both climbed more than 1% on Friday as the bumper jobs report boosted optimism over US corporate earnings.

Treasuries dropped in Asia as traders dialed back the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year following the jobs numbers. The US unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in March, wages grew at a solid clip, and workforce participation rose, underscoring the strength of a labor market.

The focus will soon shift to US March inflation data due mid-week. Prices may stay above the Fed’s target band, as first quarter corporate earnings season gears up with results from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. due Friday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the first to hike in the post-Covid tightening cycle, is expected to push back against easing bets when it delivers it next policy decision Wednesday. The European Central Bank is likely to keep its key rate unchanged as traders eye rate cuts within months.

Gold drove higher to a fresh record above $2,350 an ounce as investors shifted focus to the US inflation reading later this week, while geopolitical risks also added to its appeal.

Key events this week:

Philippines rate decision, Monday

Israel rate decision, Monday

Germany industrial production, Monday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng, Monday

Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

South Korean parliamentary elections, Wednesday

Brazil CPI, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, wholesale inventories, CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams, Boston Fed President Susan Collins speak, Thursday

Japan industrial production, Friday

China trade, Friday

South Korea jobless rate, rate decision, Friday

Germany CPI, France CPI, Spain CPI, Friday

Argentina CPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 6:51 a.m. London time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.8%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0834

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 151.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2480 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6577

The British pound was little changed at $1.2629

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $69,769.41

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,430.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.43%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.780%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $85.39 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,334.25 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Yongchang Chin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.