Asian Shares to Fall as Nvidia Drops, Dollar Soars: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were primed for declines Friday after heavy selling on Wall Street as traders grappled with underwhelming Nvidia Corp results, further details on US tariffs and mixed economic data.

Shares in Australia and equity index futures for Japan fell, with Tokyo contracts down more than 1%. The S&P 500 lost 1.6% Thursday, erasing its gains for the year, while the Nasdaq 100 declined 2.8%, as tech stocks weighed on US benchmarks. Shares in Nvidia fell 8.5% in a sign its earnings results disappointed. An index of the so-called Magnificent Seven slipped 3%, the biggest decline since December.

Treasuries sold slightly at the long end of the curve on Thursday while short-dated US government debt advanced. An index of the dollar rose 0.6%, its best session in two months, as the currency strengthened against all of its Group of 10 peers. The yen was steady on Friday after weakening against the greenback in the previous session.

Gains for the dollar followed comments from US President Donald Trump stating that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico would come into force from March 4, while Chinese imports would face a further 10% levy. Economists say tariffs may hurt US growth, worsen inflation and possibly spark recessions in Mexico and Canada. If there’s no last-minute reprieve, the moves will see taxes ramped up on well over $1 trillion of imports.

“Tariffs are back in the crosshairs, and a market that had reduced its sensitivity to recent tariff headlines has had to reconsider that reaction function,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group writes in note.

The US economy advanced at a healthy pace and inflation was more stubborn than initially estimated at the end of 2024, data showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product increased at an unrevised 2.3% annualized pace in the fourth quarter. The primary growth engine — consumer spending — advanced at a 4.2% pace.

“Investors want lower rates from the Fed, but they don’t want to get there by seeing a notable deterioration in the underlying economy,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “At the very least, if the economy is going to slow, investors will want to see inflation slow down too.”

News of the impending tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the two largest suppliers of crude to the US, sent oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate rose 2.2% Thursday to above $70 a barrel. Gold was set for its first weekly loss of the year.

In Asia, Indian officials are exploring ways to lower tariffs on a wide range of imports, including cars and chemicals, in a bid to evade Trump’s threatened reciprocal levies. The proposals would go much further than previous tariff reductions, like on high-end motorcycles and bourbon whiskey.

Data set for release includes Tokyo inflation, industrial production for Japan, fourth-quarter gross-domestic product figures for India and trade for Sri Lanka.

Elsewhere, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s stance to intervene in the debt market in exceptional cases of rapid increases in bond yields. Ueda was speaking at this week’s gathering of economic policymakers in Cape Town.

PCE Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said interest rates are not “meaningfully restrictive” and should be held steady for some time as officials wait for evidence inflation is returning to their 2% target.

The comments come ahead of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric due later Friday, which is expected to cool to the slowest pace since June. However, glacial progress on taming price pressures overall will keep policymakers cautious about lowering interest rates further.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index — which excludes often-volatile food and energy costs — probably rose 2.6% in the year through January in Commerce Department data due on Friday. Overall PCE inflation likely eased on an annual basis as well, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“Indications that price pressures may be catching a second wind even before the potential impact of additional tariffs should send a cautionary message about the near-term inflation outlook,” said Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

Key events this week:

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:06 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%

The euro was little changed at $1.0396

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2990 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6235

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $84,457.26

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,286.73

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $70.06 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

