Asian Shares to Rise as US CPI Lifts Stocks, Bonds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to climb after cooling inflation data underscored the case for Federal Reserve cuts and calming tech jitters supported US stocks.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong edged higher early Friday in Asia, taking cues from a 0.8% gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.5% rise for the Nasdaq 100 on Thursday.

Gains for tech were helped along by a solid outlook from giant Micron Technology Inc., easing recent fears over artificial intelligence spending and tech valuations. Shares in apparel giant Nike Inc. fell over 5% in late trading on further weakness in China, taking the shine off an otherwise robust day for US stocks.

US inflation took center stage as traders looked past data caveats tied to the recent government shutdown, focusing instead on the slowest rise in consumer prices since early 2021. The cooling print boosted investor confidence and drove Treasury yields lower on renewed expectations of Fed rate cuts with the 10-year bond yield falling three basis points to 4.12%.

“November’s inflation undershoot has armed Fed doves with strong ammunition,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “Distortions can’t be ruled out, but the sharp drop in annual inflation leaves the Fed with little excuse not to respond to rising unemployment.”

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee described the CPI report as “good” but said he wanted to see more data showing inflation was coming down.

Because of the shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics couldn’t collect prices throughout October and started sampling later than usual in November. For policymakers, what the latest consumer price index means depends on how skeptical they are about its accuracy, said Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

“On the surface, the news on inflation was good and may help to clear the path for further Fed easing. But enough questions will be raised to keep a January cut from being a slam dunk,” he noted.

For its next policy decision in January, swaps are implying just about 20% odds of a cut. A reduction is fully priced in by mid-2026. Traders are also sticking with their call that the Fed lowers rates twice next year.

Geopolitics remained in the spotlight. A proposed $11 billion arms sale from the US to Taiwan drew an angry response from China. Tensions with Venezuela and Russia supported oil prices.

The yen was little changed early Friday at around 155 per dollar ahead of a Bank of Japan interest rate decision. The central bank is expected to raise borrowing costs to the highest level in three decades.

Read: BOJ Is Expected to Raise Rate to Highest in 30 Years: Day Guide

Elsewhere in Asia, traders will be focused on Malaysia trade data, foreign direct investment in China and private sector credit in Australia.

On Thursday, a busy day for global monetary policy decisions saw German and UK bonds underperforming US peers after the European Central Bank and Bank of England issued hawkish signals on the outlook for their rate paths.

The bullish signals in stock and bond markets failed to help cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin traded around $85,000, slightly above the two-week low it touched in Thursday’s session. Gold and silver retreated Thursday after gains in the prior session.

Corporate Highlights:

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew told employees that the social media app’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., signed binding agreements to create a US joint venture majority-owned by American investors. Apple Inc. is making changes to its iOS software in Japan to comply with a new local law aimed at fostering competition, part of broader efforts by the iPhone maker to adapt to regulations around the world. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. said they won’t alter their trading schedules on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 after President Donald Trump’s executive order to close the federal government on those days. FedEx Corp. raised the low end of its full-year profit and sales outlook, signaling the company’s efforts to slash costs and streamline its delivery networks are bearing fruit as demand improves. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% as of 7:08 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1721 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.56 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0331 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6612 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $85,560.78 Ether rose 0.1% to $2,831.4 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.72% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,332.62 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

