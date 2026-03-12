Asian Stocks, Bonds to Echo US Drop as Crude Rises: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks and bonds were primed to follow Wall Street lower as a renewed oil spike stoked fears the war in Iran will further crimp energy supplies and fuel inflation.

Equity index futures for Japan and Hong Kong fell, while Australian shares also declined after the S&P 500 dropped 1.5% to its lowest since November. Even investors that had rotated into the apparent safety of large US tech companies felt the sting as the Nasdaq 100 declined 1.7% and a gauge of megacaps approached the threshold of a correction. Gold slumped, falling 1.9% in the session before edging higher early Friday.

The moves reflected concern over another surge in oil prices. Brent closed above $100 for the first time since 2022. Crude tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stopped, according to one tracker, underscoring the supply bottleneck.

Australian bonds opened lower Friday after Treasuries fell across the curve on growing inflation fears. Traders have now scrapped expectations for any Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. The policy-sensitive US two-year yield climbed nine basis points to 3.74% Thursday and the 10-year rose three basis points to 4.26%. A gauge of the dollar hit an almost two-month high.

“The number one issue facing the markets right now is obviously the war,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “The conflict in the Middle East is not abating. This caused crude oil to spike. We also have the issue of the growing stress on the credit markets.”

Sentiment was also weakened by further signs of distress in the $1.8 trillion private-credit market and a handful of underwhelming corporate results. Banks sank as redemption requests from private-credit funds forced Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater LLC to cap withdrawals. Deutsche Bank AG flagged a $30 billion exposure to the sector. In late hours, Adobe Inc. gave a tepid outlook and said its chief will resign.

In Asia, data set for release includes unemployment in the Philippines, money supply for South Korea and consumer confidence in Thailand. Japan is set to sell ¥4.7 trillion of 3-month bills. The yen traded around 159 per dollar early Friday after weakening through the week.

Traders will also be on the lookout for US inflation data due later, although the backward-looking measure may do little to alter investors’ thinking given the geopolitical uncertainty.

Iran War

President Donald Trump and Iran’s new supreme leader both struck defiant tones, offering little relief to energy markets despite fresh US efforts to curb oil prices.

The US president said in a social-media post that preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons and threatening the Middle East is “of far greater interest and importance to me” than the cost of oil. Mojtaba Khamenei noted the Islamic Republic would seek to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

The Trump administration plans to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports as it seeks to blunt surging oil prices, Bloomberg News reported. The US Navy could start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz by the end of March, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned that oil prices could exceed the 2008 peak if flows via Hormuz remain depressed through March. Brent rallied to a high of $147.50 that year. The Iran war is causing unprecedented turmoil in oil markets, hitting 7.5% of global supply and an even bigger swath of exports, the International Energy Agency said.

With the Fed widely expected to hold rates steady next week, investors will be closely watching for any shifts in its outlook, as Trump renews calls for the central bank to cut interest rates.

“The most hawkish outcome would be if the Fed removed its easing bias from the statement, while the median projection shifted from one cut this year to no change,” said Stephen Brown at Capital Economics.

Corporate Highlights:

Energy producers climbed while CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Mosaic Co. paced a surge in fertilizer stocks as disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz tighten supply. Airlines sank on worries about higher fuel prices. Blue Owl Capital Inc. defended its recent sale of $1.4 billion of loans from three of its funds, arguing the transaction contained no backstops or hidden incentives, as the asset manager remains a primary target of bets on a private-credit reckoning. Tesla Inc. received government clearance to convert its investment in Elon Musk’s xAI into a small stake in SpaceX ahead of the rocket maker’s planned IPO. Shares of PayPay Corp. jumped 14% in its trading debut Thursday after the digital payments firm’s $879.8 million US IPO, the biggest listing for a Japanese company on a US stock exchange in a decade. Bumble Inc. soared on an upbeat outlook and the unveiling of a new AI-powered assistant designed to act as a personal matchmaker. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. forecast full-year sales growth across the company’s namesake brand stores and the newly acquired Foot Locker chain. Dollar General Corp. forecast sales in-line with analyst estimates, slowing momentum for a company that had been exceeding expectations. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:09 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1520 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.31 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8805 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7079 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $70,410.45 Ether rose 0.8% to $2,080 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $96.54 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $5,093.96 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

