Asian Stocks, Currencies Fall as Risk Mood Sours: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities and currencies declined as economic and geopolitical risks overwhelmed the market’s optimism surrounding interest-rate cuts.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell more than 1%, set for its biggest weekly drop in three months. Chinese stocks in Hong Kong led the region’s losses as the Third Plenum failed to convince investors about the economy’s new growth impetus. US futures edged higher after the S&P 500 fell for a second session on Thursday.

Asian currencies slipped against the greenback amid the equities selloff, with the Taiwanese dollar reaching its weakest level in more than eight years. A rout in chip stocks continued in Asia on concern the US would impose fresh restrictions on sales to China. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fell for a third day.

“From a China cross-asset perspective, the Third Plenum has proved to largely be a non-event,” Kaanhari Singh, a strategist at Barclays, wrote in a note. “Without any firm and immediate read-through for markets, equity markets are likely to remain choppy caught between a rock and a hard place.”

Treasury yields were little changed after 10-year yields rose four basis points to 4.20% Thursday. The yen steadied against the greenback after a Thursday decline. Japan inflation data for June came in softer than estimated. An index of the dollar held on to gains from the prior session.

US initial jobless claims data on Thursday showed the biggest increase since early May in a sign of cooling in the labor market that supports expectations the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates. The central bank is getting closer to reducing borrowing costs in September amid growing confidence that price stability is within sight.

Investors were also gauging signs that President Joe Biden’s grasp on the Democratic presidential nomination appeared to be slipping as he weighed increasingly public warnings from his party’s top lawmakers.

Back in Asia, investors will be on the lookout for fallout from China’s Third Plenum meeting. President Xi Jinping vowed to make “high-quality development” the guiding force of the world’s No. 2 economy, showing few initial signs that the top leadership is preparing to unleash major steps to boost demand or arrest the property slump.

Today’s negative price action in Asian equities has more to do with concerns over new semiconductor sector restrictions from the US and a relatively disappointing communique from China’s Third Plenum, than the “twists and turns of the US presidential race,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier Singapore Ltd.

In other releases, Malaysia’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in six quarters.

In corporate news, Samsung Electronics Co. has agreed to resume negotiations with the union organizing strikes across its chipmaking plants. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc. expects foreign investors to deploy as much as $100 billion in India this fiscal year, drawn to high-tech manufacturing, infrastructure and climate-change projects.

In commodities, oil edged lower on concerns that Chinese growth may slow and jeopardize consumption. Gold also fell amid speculation its rally to an all-time high earlier this week may have gone too far.

Key events this week:

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Canada retail sales

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 1:20 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.1%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0887

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2819 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6702

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $64,207.7

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,425.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.21%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.035%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $82.32 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,427.36 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Zhu Lin, John Cheng and Winnie Hsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.