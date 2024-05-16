Asian Stocks, Currencies Rally After US CPI Print: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares and currencies rose, following gains on Wall Street as the latest US inflation data reinforced bets on Federal Reserve policy easing.

Stocks climbed in Australia, South Korea and mainland China, while those in Hong Kong also advanced after a holiday. Japanese equities pared gains. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also edged higher after both benchmarks scored fresh highs Wednesday.

The Bloomberg dollar index fell to a one-month low as the greenback weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers. Asian currencies also rallied, led by the Korean won. The yen traded at the highest level in over a week against the dollar, adding to Wednesday’s 1% advance and shrugging off data showing the Japanese economy contracted in the first quarter.

The Australian dollar erased gains after the country’s jobless rate for April missed the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Treasuries extended Wednesday’s gains that pushed the policy-sensitive two-year yield down nine basis points as investors brought forward interest rate cut expectations. The swaps market is now predicting two reductions in 2024, up from one earlier in the year.

The drop in US yields and the dollar “will be very much well received for risk environment across the region, with clarity on US inflation risks allowing sentiments to bask in optimism” for now, said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia. “The overall data were perceived to offer room for the Fed to consider earlier rate cuts, with market expectations leaning more firmly for easing to kick start in September this year.”

The stronger appetite for risk assets came after US core CPI — which excludes food and energy costs — climbed 0.3% from March, in line with consensus expectations but snapping a streak of three above-forecast readings which spurred concern that inflation was becoming entrenched. The year-over-year measure cooled to the slowest pace in three years.

The latest inflation report may offer US policymakers hope that consumer prices are resuming the downward trend, which would help pave the way for rate cuts. Separate retail sales data indicated some softening of the resilient consumer demand that’s been bolstering the economy.

“We think emerging Asian stocks would welcome an environment of a softer USD and moderating US bond yields, as concerns of ‘higher-for-longer’ should ease in the near term,” according to Chetan Seth, strategist at Nomura Holdings. “Near term, this data release should boost the prospects of tech/AI/chip-related names in Korea, ASEAN stocks that suffered from stronger USD and select REITs.”

The next CPI figures will be released exactly on the same day when the Fed meets to decide on interest rates — June 12.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari repeated the central bank likely needs to keep rates at the current level for “a while longer,” and questioned how much they’re restraining the US economy.

In corporate news, Boeing Co. faces possible criminal prosecution after the US Justice Department found the company violated a deferred-prosecution agreement tied to two fatal crashes half a decade ago. Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said marketing expenses at the flagship Disney+ streaming service are too high and will be cut.

Back in Asia, shares of Chinese developers jumped on optimism that Beijing will provide policy support for the purchase of unsold homes from distressed builders. A Bloomberg gauge tracking the sector rose as much as 13% to the highest level since December 2023.

Oil edged higher on a bigger-than-expected draw in commercial crude stockpiles. Gold prices also climbed early Thursday, placing the precious metal on pace for its third daily advance.

Key events this week:

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:54 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0887

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 154.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2154 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $66,059.1

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,018.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.31%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $79.01 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,388.48 an ounce

