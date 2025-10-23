Asian Stocks, Gold Retreat as Momentum Unwinds: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks declined following a volatile session on Wall Street that saw broad losses across equities and haven assets.

MSCI’s Asia equity benchmark retreated further from its record close earlier this week, with Japanese shares leading the decline. The Nasdaq 100 lost 1% after a tepid outlook from Texas Instruments Inc. and a 10% slump in Netflix Inc. In late hours, Tesla Inc. slid as earnings missed estimates despite a sales surge.

Adding to the jitters, traders were watching developments in Washington after the Trump administration said it’s considering curbs on software exports to China, stoking fresh trade tensions. In the US, assets favored by retail momentum traders bore the worst losses, among them precious metals, crypto and companies in the artificial-intelligence.

“Previously leading momentum trades across multiple asset classes are now retreating,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “The bigger risk comes from earnings. Strong results could stabilize sentiment, but any disappointments — especially from growth or tech stocks — could intensify the current retracement.”

Gold declined for a third day, edging back in the direction of $4,000 an ounce. Oil jumped more than 2% after the US announced sanctions on Russia’s biggest producers in its latest bid to pressure President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The yen was weaker against the dollar for a fifth session. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady after falling one basis point to 3.95% on Wednesday. A $13 billion sale of 20-year bonds was strong. The dollar index was little changed.

Equity gauges in Hong Kong and mainland China posted modest drops. Chinese officials conclude their Fourth Plenum gathering in Beijing, with a readout expected later in the day. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to huddle with his Chinese counterparts over the weekend ahead of the Trump-Xi talks.

The markets are pretty jittery about the US-China tension, and “though it could probably be just another TACO situation, and even though everyone knows that’s how it goes, there are still people who have to react until things settle down,” said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities.

In Japan, newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered a fresh round of economic measures to help households and businesses cope with persistent inflation. Shares of Disco Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. fell more than 4% to lead losses on Nikkei 225.

Also in the region, the Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady to avoid spurring a housing market rally.

US Earnings

At a time when the equity rally has slowed, the flip side is that the proportion of US companies beating earnings expectations this quarter is the highest since 2021. Most S&P 500 firms typically top expectations, but this season stands out considering that analysts had set the bar higher.

There’s also caution in the market ahead of US consumer price index data, which is being released Friday after a delay from the government shutdown.

Meantime, the Federal Reserve is no longer receiving data on private-sector employment from an independent provider, adding to policymakers’ lack of timely information on the economy amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. Payroll services firm ADP Research stopped providing the data, which covers about 20% of the US private labor force.

How often do you look at prediction markets to inform your trading decisions? Let us know in the latest Markets Pulse survey.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:50 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.1% Japan’s Topix fell 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1602 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 152.35 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1274 per dollar The euro was little changed at $1.1602 The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6489 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $108,205.89 Ether rose 1.1% to $3,822.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.95% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.12% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $59.82 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,082.90 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.