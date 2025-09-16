Asian Stocks, Gold Rise to Record in Run-Up to Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks hit a record high after Wall Street set new peaks, as investors bet on an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index advanced 0.5% with gains in Japan and South Korea. Equities in Hong Kong and China retreated. S&P 500 contracts were steady after a $14 trillion run pushed US equities to an inflection point, with the expected rate cut set to dominate the week. Gold rose to a new record while a gauge of the dollar edged lower for a second day.

Recent data showing softer labor-market conditions and no major surprises in inflation prints have reinforced expectations for a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday. Traders see the move as virtually certain, though the debate is now shifting to how quickly the central bank might ease policy beyond that, with inflation still running above the Fed’s 2% target.

“Now the discussion will turn to how aggressively the Fed will act,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The Fed may remind everyone that it may be focused on jobs now, but it hasn’t forgotten about the other half of its mandate.”

Read: Trump Urges Powell to Cut Rates ‘Bigger Than He Had in Mind’

A quarter-point reduction is seen as a sure thing when the Fed announces its policy decision Wednesday, with a small potential for a half-point move amid signs US job growth is slowing rapidly.

Financial markets broadly are leaning toward concerns around the employment picture taking precedence and the Fed conveying a dovish tone.

US policymakers will also release their quarterly update of economic and rate forecasts — known as the dot plot. In June, Fed officials were narrowly in favor of two quarter-point cuts in 2025.

In other Fed news, a US appeals court blocked the president from removing Governor Lisa Cook from her post while her lawsuit challenging the dismissal proceeds.

Also, Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Miran is on his way to joining the central bank’s board after the Senate confirmed him to the post.

Treasury curve steepening will get an extra kick even though bond traders were expecting Stephen Miran to be in place for this week’s Fed meeting. Traders will now face the risk of Miran putting in a very low dot plot forecast, which is not fully priced in.

—Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. For full analysis, click here.

“In the session ahead, we navigate US retail sales and that poses a degree of risk to markets,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “However, with the Fed meeting looming large in the following session, it will likely take an outsized surprise in retail sales to really move the dial on risk.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he would speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday as US and Chinese officials reached a framework deal on keeping the TikTok app running in the US. It would be the first direct engagement between Trump and Xi since June.

In Japan, Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said he will run in the ruling party leadership race as the Liberal Democratic Party looks for a successor capable of turning around its prospects and leading the nation. Also, the US is set to end the stacking of previous tariffs on most imports from the country at the same time, according to Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa.

Corporate News:

Hesai Group, the world’s largest maker of lidar sensors used in cars, rose in its Hong Kong trading debut after its HK$4.2 billion ($535 million) listing in the city. Urban Company Ltd.’s $215 million initial public offering, the most subscribed in India this year, is poised for a strong trading debut on Wednesday, according to indications in the gray market. Tencent Holdings Ltd. began marketing its first bond sale in four years, joining a wave of borrowing among Chinese tech firms as competition intensifies in a quickening global AI race. Alphabet Inc. on Monday joined an elite group of companies valued at more than $3 trillion, the latest sign of improving investor sentiment toward the Google parent. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:48 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1776 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.16 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1166 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $115,159.01 Ether rose 0.2% to $4,522.63 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.04% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.600% Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.22% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $63.45 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

