Asian Stocks Advance After Rebound on Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares rose for the first time in four days, mirroring gains in the US that placed the S&P 500 index on the brink of a bull market.

A regional stock gauge gained 0.5% after the S&P 500 index climbed for a sixth straight day. Shares in Hong Kong advanced 0.3%, with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. jumping 13% in its local debut. Treasuries were steady after whipsawing on Monday with the downgrading of US debt by Moody’s Ratings. US equity-index futures edged down while gold dipped 0.1% as haven demand ebbed.

“Asian markets are playing catch-up today,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in Sydney. “We are seeing Asian stocks making up ground after yesterday’s falls, now that the Moody’s downgrade news is starting to fade.”

Stocks in Europe and the US shrugged off the downgrade of US credit ratings as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed concerns, saying the government is determined to lower spending and boost the economy. Investors in Asia are also staying focused on the outcome of US trade negotiations with India and Japan after talks with China on lowering tariffs boosted optimism.

Meanwhile, China’s government accused the Trump administration of undermining recent trade talks in Geneva with its warning that using Huawei Technologies Co.’s artificial-intelligence chips “anywhere in the world” would violate US export controls. The Asian nation’s Commerce Ministry demanded in the statement that the US “correct its mistakes.”

India is discussing a US trade deal structured in three tranches and expects to reach an interim agreement before July, when President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in, according to officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter.

“The search for fresh market catalysts begins,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The S&P 500 ended last week up for the year, and just a little more than 3% below its all-time high. Whether it closes that gap in the near future is one thing, sustaining a rally past it is another.”

In Australia, investors will focus on comments from the central bank later Tuesday on the roadmap for the economy as the Reserve Bank of Australia meets to decide on interest rates. Economists and money markets expect the RBA to announce a quarter percentage-point cut to bring its cash rate a two-year low of 3.85%.

Still, they reckon Governor Michele Bullock may be reluctant to suggest further easing to come when she appears before journalists later Tuesday.

Back in the US, several strategists said any pullback may be a buying opportunity.

Thomas Lee at Fundstrat Global Advisors sees the Moody’s downgrade as a “largely non-event,” while adding that in case of any stock weakness, he would be “buying this dip aggressively.” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin expects the “Magnificent Seven” group of technology stocks to resume outperforming the broader S&P 500 on robust earnings trends.

“We look forward,” Vikas Pershad, an Asian equities portfolio manager at M&G Investments, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We look several years out for our time horizons and when we do that we see continued convergence between the US market and the rest of the world, with Asia in particular.”

Separately, two Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed chief John Williams, suggested policymakers may not be ready to lower interest rates before September as they confront a murky economic outlook.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson also emphasized a wait-and-see approach at the Atlanta Fed’s 2025 Financial Markets Conference Monday. He said it’s important for the Fed to make sure any potential increase in prices doesn’t evolve into a sustained rise in inflation.

Investors now see less than a 10% chance of a rate cut when policymakers next meet June 17-18 in Washington. Based on pricing in fed funds futures, investors expect two quarter-point reductions by year’s end, down from the four seen at the end of April.

In commodities, oil was steady after a two-day gain with upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the US and Iran in focus.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:25 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1245

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2169 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $106,230.64

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,529.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.44%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $62.85 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,224.27 an ounce

