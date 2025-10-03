Asian Stocks Advance as Tech Drives Rally in Japan: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose, poised for their fourth gain in five weeks, as optimism around artificial intelligence propelled global equities to fresh records.

MSCI’s regional share gauge advanced 0.3% with Japanese technology stocks leading the charge. Hitachi Ltd. climbed the most since April after teaming up with OpenAI while Fujitsu Ltd. jumped over 4% after a partnership with Nvidia Corp. Shares in Taiwan rose while those in Hong Kong retreated.

Investors are cheering a wave of AI alliances, wagering that the billions pouring into the sector will translate into profits and extend gains in tech shares. The rally underscored how bullish momentum in the sector is overshadowing concerns about the Trump administration’s plan to cut “thousands” of federal jobs amid the second day of a government shutdown.

“Tech momentum shows no sign of fading — as if gravity doesn’t exist — with headwinds brushed aside and every AI headline sparking bursts of euphoria,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne.

In other corners of the market, gold fluctuated while oil was on track for its biggest weekly decline since late June, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to result in the return of more idled barrels. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held its gains from the prior session while Treasuries edged lower with the yield on the 10-year gaining one basis point to 4.09%.

The yen weakened against the dollar after Bank of Japan’s Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate if the economy performs in line with its forecasts, and authorities will conduct policy without any preconceptions.

Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted a “pretty big breakthrough” in the next round of trade talks with China. The comments come as the Trump administration takes steps to support US farmers hurt by a decline in Chinese purchases.

Traders were also contending with the temporary blackout in economic readouts after Thursday’s weekly initial jobless claims numbers were delayed by the government closure. Figures from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed US employers dialed back hiring plans in September, even though they also announced fewer job cuts.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will also likely be delayed amid the shutdown.

“A quick shutdown that sets back the report a few days might not move the needle, but a long one that also threatens release of mid-month inflation data might keep the Fed on the sidelines, unwilling to cut rates at its late October meeting without the data,” according to Joe Mazzola, head trading and derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab Corp.

Money markets are still almost fully pricing a quarter-point Fed cut at the end of the month and are widely expecting another in December to support the labor market.

Republicans sought to use the threat of permanent cuts to encourage Democrats to vote to reopen the government. US President Donald Trump plans to meet with White House Budget Director Russell Vought to discuss the plan.

Corporate News:

Applied Materials Inc., the largest US maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, said an expansion of rules that restrict the export of its products to China will take another chunk out of its revenue. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. suspended some beverage shipments on Monday after a cyberattack hobbled some of the drinks company’s operations in Japan. Boeing Co.’s 777X is slated to fly commercially for the first time in early 2027 instead of next year, people familiar with the matter said. Oracle Corp. is investigating hacks of numerous customers’ E-Business Suite applications following an extortion campaign targeting large organizations. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:52 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1728 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.51 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1349 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $120,132.81 Ether fell 0.4% to $4,477.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.33% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $60.75 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.