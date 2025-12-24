Asian Stocks Advance on Tech, Commodities Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced at the open after the S&P 500 Index climbed to a record, supported by data showing the US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years. The dollar weakened to hover around levels last seen in September.

MSCI’s regional equities gauge extended its gains into a fourth day, rising 0.3%, with technology stocks leading. Australian shares edged lower in a shortened trading session. That came after the S&P 500 rose for a fourth day, with a gauge of big tech climbing almost 1% amid low volume ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Moves were more pronounced in the commodities market with gold rallying to a record of more than $4,500 an ounce. Gold’s haven appeal has been amplified recently by Washington’s blockade of oil tankers linked to Venezuela. Platinum and silver both reached all-time highs, while copper topped $12,000 a ton for the first time.

Risk appetite has remained firm heading into year-end, with technology stocks in demand even as strong US growth data scaled back bets on near-term Federal Reserve easing. After earlier concerns over high valuations and the billions pouring into artificial intelligence, traders are regaining confidence that companies will deliver solid earnings growth in 2026.

“If consumers remain resilient through the holiday and the fourth quarter, it should bode well for US GDP and corporate earnings,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Earnings have continued to surprise to the upside. Bulls are hoping to see this trend continue in 2026.”

Inflation-adjusted US GDP expanded in the third quarter at a 4.3% annualized pace, higher than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The economy maintained momentum through the middle of the year as consumers powered ahead and the most punitive of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were rolled back. While the October-November US government shutdown is expected to weigh on fourth-quarter growth, economists expect a modest rebound in 2026.

In other corners of the market, the won strengthened after authorities warned against excessive weakness in the currency. The increased rhetoric comes as the currency neared the psychologically important 1,500-per-dollar level — a threshold breached only during the global financial crisis and the Asian currency meltdown in 1997.

Treasuries steadied Wednesday, while a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar extended its slide into a third day. The dollar is heading for its worst annual performance in eight years, and the options market is signaling that traders are preparing for more downside in the final sessions of 2025 and beyond.

The session after Christmas has historically been the most consistently positive day of the year for stocks, according to Bespoke Investment Group. In the 39 years since 1953 when the market was open Dec. 26, the S&P 500 has only declined six times.

“We’re set up for a Santa Claus rally,” Kieran Calder, UBP head of equity research, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “The market is taking some of the data pretty positively.”

Meanwhile, Trump said he expects his Fed chair to lower rates if the market is doing well, the latest signal that the president is eager for a nominee committed to borrowing cost cuts as he nears an announcement of his choice to replace Jerome Powell.

Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the idea of reconsidering the Fed’s 2% inflation target once the US has sustainably brought price increases back down to that pace.

Money markets see a less than 20% chance of a Fed reduction in January.

“The economy is demonstrating a Goldilocks scenario with above-potential US economic growth, and declining but elevated inflation and a less robust labor market,” said Eric Teal at Comerica Wealth Management. “The Fed will likely maintain a dovish bias, which will only increase with a new Fed Chair next year.”

Separately, India’s central bank announced fresh measures aimed at boosting banking liquidity with government bond purchases and foreign-exchange swaps aimed at supporting a weakening rupee, which has emerged as Asia’s worst-performing currency this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Orsted A/S agreed to sell a majority stake in a Taiwanese wind farm to local firm Cathay as it presses ahead with plans to repair its balance sheet. Ken Griffin’s Citadel will return about $5 billion of profits earned this year, bringing its assets under management to $67 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Novo Nordisk A/S won approval to sell a pill version of its blockbuster obesity shot Wegovy in the US, a crucial step in its effort to defend its market share from rival Eli Lilly & Co. Samsung Electronics Co.-owned Harman International is buying a key driver-assistance business from Germany’s ZF Group for €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), as financial stress across Europe’s auto-supplier sector forces companies to rethink their portfolios. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:55 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1805 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 155.62 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0184 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $87,568.6 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,963.62 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.025% Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,522.03 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder, Abhishek Vishnoi and Robin Paxton.

