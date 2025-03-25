Asian Stocks Advance on Trump’s Tariff Signals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose early Tuesday after US equities enjoyed one of their best sessions of the year, fueled by signs that President Donald Trump’s trade sanctions will be narrower than feared.

Indexes in Australia and Japan advanced after Wall Street’s risk-on bid lifted shares of nearly all stripes in a rebound from a sharp selloff that has challenged the notion of US exceptionalism. The Nasdaq 100 added 2.2%. Hong Kong stocks were poised to drop at the open. Treasuries were little changed in Asian trading following a nine basis point climb in the 10-year yield to 4.33% on Monday.

Markets gripped by anxiety about the economic impact of an all-out trade war got relief from signs the coming wave of US tariffs is shaping up as more focused than the barrage Trump has occasionally threatened. The president twice on Monday signaled trading partners would receive possible exemptions or reductions.

“Stocks look to continue to rally from oversold levels, and any reduction in potential tariff impacts will be an upward catalyst,” said Ivan Feinseth at Tigress Financial Partners. “I believe we have seen the worst of the market’s pullback, though we will continue to see increased volatility at the beginning of next month based on the outcome of President Trump’s tariff policies.”

In Asia, China’s central bank unveiled a new method for pricing its one-year loans to banks, the latest move in policymakers’ efforts to revamp their monetary toolkit. The People’s Bank of China announced that banks will be able to bid for different prices on its one-year loans, known as the medium-term lending facility.

In a sign that sentiment toward China is improving, money managers poured cash into exchange-traded funds that buy Chinese stocks last week after the government announced more measures to boost consumption and the economy.

Later Tuesday, Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers is due to unveil the government budget. Economists reckon it will show an underlying cash deficit in the 12 months through June 2026 of A$40 billion ($25.1 billion), slightly better than the A$46.9 billion predicted in Treasury’s mid-year review in December.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.4%. A measure of the Magnificent Seven megacaps gained 3.4%. A closely watched index of chipmakers jumped 3%.

A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps rallied the most in two months, with Tesla Inc. soaring 12% and Nvidia Corp. leading chipmakers higher. The advance trimmed a slide driven by concern over lofty valuations that put big techs on pace for their worst quarter since 2022.

“We said last week that we had already seen ‘peak chaos’ in US tariff policy,” said Thierry Wizman at Macquarie. “Events over the weekend seemed to confirm that regularization and rationalization of tariff policy is coming, followed by negotiations and concessions.”

Trump has touted his April 2 announcement as a “Liberation Day”, heralding the start of a more protectionist policy meant as retribution against trading partners he has long accused of “ripping off” the US. Nations in the crosshairs of US tariffs have rushed to set up meetings with Trump administration officials to offer concessions and other defensive responses in an effort to earn exceptions from the reciprocal tariffs.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic on Monday cited the impact of tariff hikes impeding progress on disinflation for why he now sees just one interest-rate cut as likely this year, rather than two.

A growing chorus of central bankers and finance ministers around the world have expressed concern that a global trade war would inhibit economic growth and fuel inflation — a combination that would make it difficult to calibrate an effective interest-rate response.

“Yes, tariffs hurt the economy by complicating capex decisions about the future,” said Scott Wren at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “But today the issue is mainly price increases, which we foresee as incremental and diluted. What’s more, the economy has slowed from 2024, but we think to a sustainable pace.”

Meantime, equity strategists from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI are advising clients that the worst of the recent downturn is likely behind them, citing metrics from investor sentiment and positioning to favorable seasonality.

“The US equity pullback has put a dent in US outperformance over the rest of the world,” said BlackRock Investment Institute’s Strategists including Jean Boivin and Wei Li. “We stay overweight US stocks and see opportunities across global stocks.”

In commodities oil held gains as Trump said he would seek a 25% tariff on nations buying crude and gas from Venezuela.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:46 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 1.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0802

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2635 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $87,315.42

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,074.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.33%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.535%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $69.21 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

