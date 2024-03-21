Asian Stocks at Highest Since 2022 on Fed Signals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares rallied to their highest in nearly two years after the Federal Reserve signaled it remains on track for three interest-rate cuts this year despite an uptick in inflation.

A gauge of regional stocks rose to a level last seen in April 2022, powered by gains in tech firms listed in Hong Kong and South Korea following Micron Technology Inc.’s strong revenue forecast reflecting artificial intelligence-induced demand.

Broader benchmarks also gained from Australia to Japan, with the Nikkei 225 on pace for a fresh closing high after the nation’s exports grew for a third consecutive month. Mainland Chinese stocks fluctuated following early gains.

“It’s a magnificent sea of green” in Asia, said Tony Sycamore, strategist at IG Australia. “There’s just a broad sense of relief that with the Fed out of the way for another six weeks, and with US yields seeming placated for now, it’s back to tech and the buzz around AI returning to the driver’s seat.”

Fed policymakers kept their outlook for three cuts in 2024 and moved toward slowing the pace of reducing their bond holdings, suggesting they aren’t alarmed by a recent rebound in price pressures. While Jerome Powell continued to highlight officials would like to see more evidence that prices are coming down, he also said it will be appropriate to start easing “at some point this year.”

Treasuries were steady in Asian trading after Wednesday’s advance on growing expectations for the Fed to cut rates as early as June. The dollar extended losses, with the yen strengthening for the first time in eight days.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said policymakers saw the risk of potentially having to raise interest rates rapidly if it waited too long to end the massive easing program, a view that prompted the central bank to make that move on Tuesday.

US equity futures gained in Asian trading, after the S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to a fresh high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which is more sensitive to policy, rose 1.2% amid a rally in the Magnificent Seven group of mega-caps. US small-caps, which typically do well when the economy is expanding, also notched the best session in a month.

“The Fed appears to have achieved a better balance around its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment,” Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria analysts wrote in a note. “This suggests that it will soon begin to normalize its policy stance, probably in June, although it will proceed cautiously even after that.”

Australian bonds slid following the release of robust jobs data. The economy added 116,500 roles in February, almost three times the 40,000 forecast. The data supported the Australian dollar, which strengthened against the greenback.

The New Zealand dollar reversed earlier losses as gross domestic product data showed the country unexpectedly fell into a recession in the second half of 2023. Output in the fourth quarter contracted 0.1% to mark its second quarter of negative growth.

Gold rallied to trade over $2,200 an ounce for the first time following the Fed comments, while oil also rose. Bitcoin resumed a decline.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 2:06 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0933

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 150.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2121 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $66,675.48

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,488.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.26%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $81.79 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,203.71 an ounce

