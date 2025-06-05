Asian Stocks Cautious Ahead of Japan Bond Auction: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares treaded cautiously ahead of a key bond auction in Japan and as investors awaited news on US payrolls Friday.

A regional gauge edged up 0.2% as South Korean shares gained for a third day while Japanese indexes dipped. Shares in Hong Kong rose 0.7% while those in mainland China were little changed. Treasuries steadied after rallying across the curve Wednesday as data showed a contraction in US service providers and a deceleration in hiring. The dollar declined 0.1%.

Asian markets are focused on the auction of super-long-term bonds in Japan Thursday. The sale comes after dismal showings recently, as demand for the far-end of the curve sputters across the globe.

US economic activity has fallen slightly in recent weeks, indicating tariffs and elevated uncertainty are rippling across the economy, according to the Fed’s Beige Book. Still, a gauge of global stocks closed at a record high Wednesday amid speculation that the worst may be over after the tumult fueled by President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement two months ago.

“The specter of a slowdown in growth continues to feed niggling fears that the equity market has gotten too far ahead of itself,” Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note Thursday.

The Institute for Supply Management’s index of services dropped a touch below the 50 level that separates expansion and contraction. Private payrolls rose the least in two years. Nonfarm payroll jobs data due Friday will provide further clarity.

On Wednesday, two- to 10-year yields reached the lowest levels since at least May 9 after the ISM Services gauge for last month signaled contraction for the first time in a year.

Traders of swap contracts that predict Fed rate changes priced in higher odds of two quarter-point cuts by year-end, in October and December. The possibility of a move in September increased to more than 90% from around 82%.

“Markets are likely to view this through the lens of disappointment on the real growth side,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “While this represents good news for the US economy in terms of potential rate relief, the improvement already priced into equities and credit spreads could be challenged by this series of weaker numbers.”

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank will hand down an interest rate decision.

Attention in Asia will be on the bond sale in Japan. Japanese government bonds are seen underpinned as US Treasury yields extend declines, with investors focused on demand at the 30-year auction later on Thursday.

Kevin Zhao, head of global sovereign and currency at UBS Asset Management, floated the idea that Japan should stop issuing long bonds to halt a recent selloff. Japan’s sovereign debt is back in the spotlight as the government prepares for another sale of super-long-term bonds after dismal showings at recent auctions.

“It’s time for the MOF to recognize this structural shift in demand for long-dated government bonds,” Zhao said in an interview. “The MOF should announce they will stop issuing any bonds over 30 years, because there’s no demand anymore.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1425

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1735 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $105,026.7

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,610.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.36%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.480%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $62.77 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,377.46 an ounce

