Asian Stocks Climb, Yen Rallies Off Historic Lows: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia rose after economic data supported the case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, and the yen bounced off its lowest level against the dollar since 1986.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific gauge hit its highest point in over two years, with technology shares contributing the most to the rally. Japan’s Topix hit a record intraday high and equities in South Korea, Australia and China also advanced. US futures contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit records in a shortened session ahead of a US holiday.

The yen strengthened after once again touching its lowest level since 1986 against the greenback in the previous session. Speculation persists that the Bank of Japan will tighten policy only gradually. A gauge of dollar weakened for the third successive session.

Global stocks are on course for their longest stretch of weekly gains since March on the back of a string of soft economic data in the US, which has brought the idea of September rate cuts back on table. On Wednesday, reports showed the American services sector contracted at the fastest pace in four years, while the labor market saw further signs of softening.

“Weaker Treasury yields and a dip in the US dollar on dovish rate bets may be supportive of risk sentiments across the region,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia Pte. The “slowing US growth prospects” are making a September rate cut “more likely than not,” he said.

Minutes from the Fed’s June policy meeting showed officials were awaiting evidence that inflation is cooling and were divided on how long to keep rates elevated. Swap traders projected almost two rate cuts in 2024, with the first in November — though bets on a September reduction increased.

“Bad news is good news,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “That’s how risk assets reacted in the aftermath” of Wednesday’s US data.

Treasury 10-year yields were steady after dropping seven basis points to 4.36% in the prior session, which weighed on an index of dollar strength.

Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese electric-car brands held on to their share of the slumping European EV market in May. Automakers like BYD Co. made up 8.7% of total EV sales, roughly on par with a year ago, as Chinese firms pressure European counterparts with new, inexpensive models.

Meanwhile, Britons prepared to head to the polls in a general election Thursday. The pound was little changed in early Asian trading.

Investors will now keep an close eye on Friday’s US jobs report. Economists anticipate a 190,000 gain in June nonfarm payrolls — less than the previous month — with the unemployment rate holding at 4%.

“Given other evidence of a cooling economic backdrop, the payroll report could be increasingly decisive for the Fed as it seeks a rationale to signal an easing of rates,” said Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said there’s still a lot of data the US central bank needs to see before gaining the confidence to cut interest rates.

Separately, traders are watching for indications if President Joe Biden will drop out of the US presidential race. Wall Street has started shifting money to and from the dollar, Treasuries and other assets that would be impacted if his rival Donald Trump returns to office.

In commodities, gold gained for a second day after breaking out of a days-long tight trading range.

Key events this week:

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:34 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0788

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 161.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2969 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $58,922.13

Ether fell 1.1% to $3,220.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.36%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $83.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,359.58 an ounce

