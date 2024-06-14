Asian Stocks Decline, Weighed by Japan Before BOJ: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell, weighed by Japanese shares, while the yen traded in a narrow range as markets awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting.

The Nikkei and Topix fell, while the Japanese currency hovered around the 157.10 per dollar mark, as the central bank is widely expected to consider reducing bond purchases. The policy board will hold its benchmark rate in a range between 0 and 0.1%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Traders are also on alert for any signals on the prospect of an interest rate hike next month.

“A weaker start to trading is expected in Asia today as this afternoon’s Bank of Japan meeting casts its shadow over the Nikkei,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG in Sydney. “Chinese stocks are dealing with their own issues, including subpar growth, trade tensions and deflationary risks.”

Australian shares slipped, while futures in Hong Kong and mainland China pointed to losses as a rally in US shares outside of AI-related names stalled. US equity futures were steady after the S&P 500 notched a fourth straight record.

Broadcom Inc. led a rally in US chipmakers following solid earnings and a 10-for-1 stock split. GameStop Corp. also climbed as Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” posted on X. Elsewhere, Adobe Inc. soared 15% in late trading after projecting strong future sales for its creative products, while Tesla Inc. jumped after Elon Musk said shareholders backed his compensation package.

“The breadth was poor. It was tech that saw all the gains,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “The weights of tech stocks on Asian equity markets is far lower.”

Australian yields fell as Treasury yields held Thursday’s decline. The US producer price index unexpectedly declined the most in seven months, adding to evidence that inflationary pressures are moderating. Several categories that are used to calculate the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were softer in May than a month earlier.

“The latest data in hand nudges the door a little wider open for the Fed to begin making an interest rate cut later this year,” said Bill Adams at Comerica Bank, which forecasts Fed reductions in September and December.

Strong Start

A historically strong start to the year for the US stock market should continue into the second half of 2024, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset management division.

While the move may look more like a grind than a rocket ride after the S&P 500’s double-digit return since January, solid earnings, the end of the Fed’s monetary-tightening campaign and economic strength will continue to lift US equities in the coming months, strategists led by David Kelly wrote. They recommend buying large-cap shares and a mix of value and growth stocks.

Elsewhere, the European Union’s bonds got hit as bets they would soon be added to key sovereign benchmarks received a blow, undermining the bloc’s efforts to broaden the appeal of its debt. Heightened political risk in France drove the premium on the nation’s 10-year bonds to the widest since 2017 over German peers. The euro fell as French election worries weigh.

In commodities, oil fell as the US economic data signaled inflation is cooling. Gold held Thursday’s decline.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:10 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 2.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0737

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2712 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $66,749.63

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,470.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $77.82 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael G. Wilson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.