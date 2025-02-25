Asian Stocks Decline After US Pressures China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell after President Donald Trump’s move to curb Chinese investments and proceed with tariffs on Canada and Mexico prompted investors to trim risky bets. Chinese technology shares whipsawed.

Equity indexes in Hong Kong and mainland China dropped and a regional gauge of shares fell for a second consecutive day. Stocks bounced back from the lows at the open with the most-watched index of Chinese technology shares in Hong Kong fluctuating. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 4.4% in Asian trading while gold touched a record Monday on demand for safe havens.

American depositary receipts of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell 10% and sentiment in the broader market soured after Trump told a government committee to curb Chinese spending on tech, energy and other strategic American sectors. Trump officials are also sketching out tougher versions of US semiconductor curbs. The declines are a test for Chinese technology shares after they rallied to a three-year high on optimism over DeepSeek and President Xi Jinping’s meeting with corporate leaders.

“We are likely observing a tug of war between Trump’s restrictions on China and Chinese investors’ dip buying of Hong Kong-listed stocks,” said Homin Lee, a senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier Singapore Ltd. “We expect this tension to remain in place before Beijing starts revealing the outline of its main fiscal and monetary policy initiatives for the upcoming National People’s Congress in early March.”

Trump officials recently met with their Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting Tokyo Electron Ltd. and ASML Holding NV engineers from maintaining semiconductor gear in China, according to people familiar with the matter.

This comes after a directive set the stage for a more muscular use of CFIUS, a secretive panel that scrutinizes proposals by foreign entities to buy US companies or property, to thwart Chinese investment.

Trump laid out the plan in a national security presidential memorandum signed Friday that commits to using “all necessary legal instruments” to bar Chinese affiliates from investing in US technology, critical infrastructure, health care, agriculture, energy, raw materials and other industries.

“If these orders were to go into effect, there is a risk that AI supply chains could be impacted,” said Charu Chanana chief investment strategist for Saxo Markets Pte. “However, since inauguration, there has been several such orders from the Trump administration, but these have been directed towards gaining leverage and bargaining power in negotiations.”

The directive “has been the trigger for a solid reduction in extended longs and this will spill over in the HK equity cash open,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “The key aspect will then be how China/Asia-based traders act after the initial weakness.”

In Japan, trading houses, including Mitsubishi Corp. and Marubeni Corp., rallied on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said it was looking to increase ownership in the companies in an annual letter to shareholders dated Saturday.

In other parts of Asia, the Bank of Korea cut its seven-day repurchase rate by a quarter-percentage point to 2.75% on Tuesday in a widely expected move.

Trump also deepened Washington’s split with allies over Ukraine, withdrawing US condemnation of Russia’s 2022 invasion at the United Nations and among Group of Seven countries as he aims to end the war on terms agreeable to Moscow. The US president also said tariffs scheduled to hit Canada and Mexico next month were “on time” and “moving along very rapidly” following an initial delay.

“This could be a key week for a stock market that’s mostly been trading sideways for more than two months,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

In other markets, oil edged higher as investors assessed a fresh wave of US sanctions on Iranian oil. Gold held near its latest record as exchange-traded funds backed by the precious metal draw renewed interest from investors. Bitcoin was down for a third day, while Ether and many of the higher profile altcoins such as Solana and Dogecoin also remained under pressure as investors turn elsewhere with the sector still reeling after its biggest-ever hack last week.

Key events this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Tom Barkin, Michael Barr speak, Tuesday

Apple shareholder meeting, Tuesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:31 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0473

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2572 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $92,281.17

Ether fell 5.2% to $2,500.19

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.38%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $71.13 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,945.34 an ounce

