Asian Stocks Decline Ahead of US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks declined as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge for fresh clues about its policy outlook.

A key index of regional shares shed 0.2%, with losses in Australia and South Korea. Japan was an outlier after the yen weakened earlier. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities fluctuated in opening trade. US futures fell after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped.

Treasuries were steady after the 10-year yield rose Thursday to 4.57%, a level last seen in May. A Bloomberg dollar index hovered around 2022 highs. The yen reversed losses after Japan’s key inflation gauge strengthened for the first time in three months.

The focus is now on US personal consumption expenditures for November due later Friday, the last major piece of data for the year, after the Fed’s latest hawkish policy pivot. Data released Thursday, including faster-than-expected expansion for gross domestic product and stronger consumer spending, weakened the case for imminent rate cuts.

“Investors are being defensive today,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “They’re not jumping back into the market with both feet. So, if we don’t get some relief from the bond market soon, there might not be a Santa Claus rally this year.”

Elsewhere, the Republican-led House rejected a temporary funding plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday with just over 24 hours to go before a US government shutdown.

The cautious trading in the US on Thursday indicated investors are still digesting the Fed’s scaled rate cut expectations for 2025. The so-called hawkish pivot was likely what the central bank had planned for next year before the meeting, according to Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha.

Powell said on Wednesday that some policymakers had begun to weave into their forecasts the potential impact of higher tariffs that Trump may implement.

“To a large degree the Fed decided to pad its forecast and pre-position for Trump – pulling forward much of what would otherwise have been a hawkish update in March,” Guha wrote in a note. That makes the Fed’s pronouncement of a new phase of policy “hawkish absolutely, but not as hawkish as it looked,” Guha wrote. He’s expecting the US central bank to skip an interest-rate cut in January unless cracks appear in the labor market.

The swaps market is now implying fewer than two quarter-point reductions for the entirety of 2025, even less than what was implied in the Fed’s so-called dot plot on Wednesday.

The Bank of England kept borrowing costs unchanged Thursday at 4.75%. Still, money markets now see two quarter-point reductions and a strong chance of a third in 2025 after three of the nine-member policy committee called for a cut at Thursday’s meeting. Swap traders had priced in less than two reductions next year prior to the announcement. The pound declined.

Mexico’s peso shrugged off losses after the country’s central bank delivered a fourth consecutive rate cut.

In Asia, data set for release Friday includes inflation for Malaysia and Hong Kong, and Taiwan export orders for November. China may release its one-year Medium-Term Lending Facility rate as early as today.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea’s won weakened to levels that can force the National Pension Service to sell up to almost $50 billion of foreign exchange to hedge against losses, according to people familiar with the matter.

In commodities, oil edged lower Thursday after the Fed’s outlook for next year boosted the dollar. Gold rose.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:36 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0367

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3068 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $97,124.14

Ether was little changed at $3,413.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 4.5 basis points to 1.035%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $69.15 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,600.31 an ounce

