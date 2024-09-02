Asian Stocks Decline as China’s Economy Falters: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares edged lower after ratcheting up four months of gains, as China’s efforts to support its ailing economy showed no signs of taking hold.

Benchmarks in Australia and China slipped, while those for South Korea were little changed. Japanese equities, the outlier of the region, advanced on Monday helped by news of corporate profits surpassing expectations. In Hong Kong, the benchmark index declined with shares of New World Development Co. falling 12% after the indebted property developer said it expected to post its first annual loss in two decades.

US contracts were also slightly down, suggesting the S&P 500 is in for a reversal after closing higher on Friday, as data supported expectations of pending Federal Reserve rate cuts. The dollar was steady as cash Treasuries were closed globally Monday for the US Labor Day holiday. Australian government bond yields rose.

On the first day of trading in a typically volatile month for markets, economic statistics for a number of Asian countries were set for publication. Caixin China manufacturing data increased more than expected, but failed to reverse sentiment after an official gauge of factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in August. Purchasing managers’ surveys for Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia all declined.

The latest Chinese home sales figures showed a worsening residential slump, after China Vanke Co. — one of the nation’s biggest developers — underlined the industry’s woes late Friday by reporting a half-year loss for the first time in more than two decades.

Authorities said on Friday they had stepped into the government-debt market to curb a relentless bond rally, though the move raises new questions about efforts to stimulate the world’s second-largest economy.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese businesses boosted investment in the second quarter of the year, reaffirming signs of moderate domestic demand-led activity after growth rebounded in the period.

September Volatility

September is historically a volatile month for global markets. It’s been one of the worst months for stocks in the past four years, while the dollar typically outperforms, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wall Street’s fear gauge – the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX – has risen each September the past three years, the data show.

This month may be no different with the crucial US jobs report later this week serving as a guide to how quick, or slow, the Fed will cut rates, and as the US election campaign gets into full swing. Options traders spent upwards of $9 million to protect against a surge in the VIX this month.

Meanwhile, data on Friday also showed the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — rose at a mild pace. Traders are pricing the Fed’s easing cycle will begin this month, with a roughly one-in-four chance of a 50 basis point cut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Tactically, good news should be good news for risky assets” and a better-than-expected jobs report will likely lift stocks and the dollar, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “A 25 basis point cut is the move the Fed really wants to make, so further evidence that the US economy is headed for a soft landing, amid non-urgent rate cuts, plays into a nirvana backdrop for risk.”

In commodities markets, oil pushed lower on signs OPEC+ will progress with a plan to lift output from October, while the economic headwinds mount in China. Gold also declined.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Indonesia CPI, Monday

India HSBC manufacturing PMI, Monday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Monday

US markets closed for Labor Day holiday, Monday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Switzerland GDP, CPI, Tuesday

South Africa GDP, Tuesday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing index, Tuesday

Mexico unemployment, Tuesday

Brazil GDP, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Bloomberg CEO Forum in Jakarta, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Poland rate decision, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Malaysia rate decision, Thursday

Philippines CPI, Thursday

Taiwan CPI, Thursday

Thailand CPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

Germany factory orders, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, ISM services index, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Canada unemployment, Friday

Chile CPI, Friday

Colombia CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:01 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1051

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1031 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6766

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $57,403.01

Ether fell 2.5% to $2,439.18

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $73.03 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,496.52 an ounce

