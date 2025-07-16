Asian Stocks Dip After CPI Data While Tech Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares dropped as traders trimmed interest-rate cut bets by the Federal Reserve after US inflation data showed companies are beginning to pass some tariff-related costs to consumers.

The MSCI regional gauge dropped 0.1% while a gauge of technology shares in Hong Kong rose 0.6% on optimism about the resumption of some specific chip shipments to China. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose as much as 1.8% in Taipei after a report said the company plans to build a second chip plant in Japan. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.1%.

Treasuries steadied after 30-year yields topped 5% in the prior session. The yen weakened 0.1%, hovering around levels last seen in April. Gold edged higher.

Traders priced in lower odds that the Fed will cut rates more than once this year, and the probability of a move in September is now seen as only slightly higher than 50%. While policymakers will likely need to hold rates steady for a bit longer to fully cool inflation, it’s also possible they may need to pivot to cutting if inflation and labor markets soften, Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan said.

“With risks still skewed to the upside, we expect the Fed to remain on hold until it gets more clarity about the relative risks to the inflation and labor market outlooks,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Jay Barry wrote in a note Tuesday. The analysts forecast the first rate cut to come in December.

Traders this month have whittled the odds of Fed easing. Strong June employment data released July 3 led them to rule out a cut after the next meeting concludes July 30 and to downgrade the chances of a September cut, which was fully priced in as recently as late June.

The consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2% from May. While a decline in car prices helped keep a lid on the figure, goods categories exposed to the levies including toys and appliances rose at the fastest paces in years.

“While any tariff-induced boost to inflation is likely to be short-lived, with higher tariffs being announced, it would be wise for the Fed to remain on the sidelines for a few more months at least,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

Also, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that Fed Chair Jerome Powell should step down from the board when his term is up in May 2026. Kevin Hassett, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving economic aides, is the early frontrunner to replace Jerome Powell as the Fed chief next year, according to people familiar with the process.

Meanwhile, Trump said he reached a deal with Indonesia that will see goods from the country face a 19% rate, while US exports won’t be taxed. The deal is a “huge win” for the country’s labor-intensive sectors such as garments and footwear, National Economic Council member Heriyanto Irawan said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Asian pharmaceuticals stocks slid as Trump said he was likely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals as soon as the end of the month and that levies on semiconductors could come soon as well, suggesting that those import taxes could hit alongside broad “reciprocal” rates set for implementation on Aug. 1.

The president also predicted that he could strike “two or three” trade deals with countries before implementing his so-called reciprocal tariffs before they are implemented on Aug. 1, saying that an agreement with India was among the most likely.

Separately, the optimism in technology stocks came after Nvidia Corp. received assurances that the US government would allow it to export sales of its H20 artificial intelligence accelerator to China. That’s a dramatic reversal from the earlier stance of the Trump’s administration.

The development is positive for the AI semiconductor supply chain and also for US-China relations as the two countries discuss tariff levels.

“Having the world build AI models on a US tech stack could potentially flip from being a national security risk to being a leverage point,” Sarah Bianchi of Evercore ISI, wrote in a note Tuesday. “And some China hawks could potentially be persuaded that U.S. best interests are served by maximizing global dependency on U.S.-designed chips.”

China’s open-source AI is a catalyst for global progress and that Chinese AI models are “world-class”, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said in a speech at the China International Supply Chain Expo’s opening ceremony.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 1:20 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1612

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1844 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $117,362.98

Ether rose 2.2% to $3,108.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.585%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $66.76 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,333.16 an ounce

