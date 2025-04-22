Asian Stocks Dip After US Selloff, Dollar Edges Up: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks edged down at the open after President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns about the central bank’s independence and sparked a selloff in US assets.

A regional gauge of equities dropped for the first time in four days with Hong Kong set to reopen after Easter holidays. Some stability appeared in US assets in early Asian trading as equity-index futures extended a late Monday rally. A gauge of the dollar rebounded after weakening to a 15-month low while 10-year Treasuries edged higher.

Trump’s assurances that tariff talks were progressing did little to lift optimism as concerns mount he may be preparing to fire Powell for refusing to cut interest rates faster. The mood on Wall Street has turned from optimism to a ‘Sell America’ mode as Trump upends a global trade order by ratcheting up tariffs to the highest level in a century, a move that economists have said will boost inflation and push the US into a recession.

“The crisis of confidence in US markets is deepening as Trump’s policies shake up, possibly break, the global economic order,” wrote Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

The president took to Truth Social Monday, amping up the pressure on the Fed chair insisting there was “virtually” no inflation and it was time for “preemptive cuts.” The last reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge remains above the central bank’s target, and there will be a new readout next week.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Friday that Trump is studying whether he’s able to fire Powell. The comments raised new questions about whether the Fed can maintain its longstanding independence with the president increasingly venting his dissatisfaction that the central bank hasn’t moved faster to lower interest rates.

“Were Powell to be fired, the initial reaction would be a huge injection of volatility into financial markets, and the most dramatic rush to the exit from US assets that it is possible to imagine,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone. “Not only is the independence of the Fed clearly under threat, but the prospect of de-dollarization and a move away from US hegemony is an increasingly realistic one.”

Explainer: Can Trump Fire Powell? How the President Can and Can’t Sway Fed

Trump’s tirades against the Fed have forced a reappraisal of the assets fundamental to US economic dominance. The dollar and Treasury bonds, traditional havens at times of stress, suddenly look much less appealing.

Concerns are also being expressed by hedge fund elites. Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Investment Management, warned recently at a private event in Abu Dhabi that the US dollar might lose its reserve currency status, according to people present.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan officials see little need to change their existing stance of gradually raising interest rates for now despite uncertainties stemming from US tariffs, according to people familiar with the matter.

In commodities, gold touched another record while oil climbed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:50 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were unchanged

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1486

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 141.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2985 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $87,445.12

Ether fell 0.9% to $1,563.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.40%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $63.59 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.