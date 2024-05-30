Asian Stocks Drop, US Yields Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks and bonds fell Thursday, mirroring declines in the US, after another weak sale of Treasuries reinforced concerns about the impact of higher yields.

Japanese equities led losses in the region Wednesday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index down to its lowest in three weeks. Futures contracts for US equities also slipped in Asian trading after the S&P 500 ended Wednesday back below 5,300, while the Nasdaq 100 had its worst day since May 1.

Treasuries steadied Thursday after falling across the curve following tepid demand in the $44 billion sale of seven-year securities. The result boosted worries that funding the US deficit will drive up yields at a time when the Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut rates. Japanese, Australian and New Zealand debt tracked the moves early Thursday.

“Asian equity markets are set to start the day on the back foot following falls on Wall Street and as the deepening rout in global bond markets sap risk appetite,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney.

Rising Treasury yields have driven the dollar higher, in turn hitting the Japanese and Chinese currencies this week. A gauge of dollar strength was little changed on Thursday after jumping to a two-week high in its previous session.

In Japan, the yen advanced after weakening as much as 0.3% to beyond 157.52 per dollar on Wednesday, falling through a level that had prompted the latest round of suspected action. The nation’s 10-year yield has added nine basis points this week amid concern the Bank of Japan will slow its bond buying.

Elsewhere in currencies, China’s onshore yuan fell to the lowest level since November on Wednesday as the central bank let it decline against a resilient dollar through a weaker daily reference rate. Meanwhile, South Africa’s rand weakened 0.3% against the dollar Thursday as the country went to polls to elect its next parliament and government.

Treasury 10-year yields climbed six basis points to 4.61% on Wednesday. European bonds also tumbled, sending yields to multi-month highs after inflation in Germany quickened more than expected, denting bets on a faster pace of rate cuts.

“Bond yields may be moving higher mainly due to supply of bonds and the continued massive deficit — and not because of a concern around inflation or strong economy,” said Eric Johnston at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The US economy expanded at a “slight or modest” pace across most regions since early April and consumers have pushed back against higher prices, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey of regional business contacts.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path to their 2% goal before cutting the benchmark interest rate, which has been at a two-decade high since July.

In the corporate world, Salesforce Inc.’s shares slumped in extended trading after the software giant’s outlook for the current quarter missed estimates. HP Inc. reported revenue that topped estimates, including the first increase in PC sales in two years. Elsewhere, BHP Group abandoned its bid for Anglo American Plc.

In commodities, oil was steady after retreating on Wednesday, with broader risk-off sentiment offsetting heightened tensions in the Middle East before an OPEC+ supply meeting on Sunday.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, unemployment, consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 10:49 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0799

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 157.39 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2699 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6614

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $67,741.88

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,772.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.62%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.095%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $79.36 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,334.92 an ounce

