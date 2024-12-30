Asian Stocks Drop on US Losses, Year-End Flows: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Most Asian stocks fell after US equities declined on Friday and as investors trimmed positions amid uncertainty heading into year-ahead.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a five-day gain as shares slipped in Australia and Japan while they gained in China. Treasury 10-year yields held near the highest levels since May after climbing last week, potentially weighing on shares. Trading was relatively thin — amplifying potential moves.

“There’s a little bit of trepidation heading into year-end, owning in part to uncertainty over how the international trade picture may take shape in 2025,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at Kohle Capital Markets Pty. “Some traders are taking risk off the table heading into year-end, which is leading to weakness on Asian bourses.”

Trading volumes for Japanese stocks were about 17% below their 30-day average, while those in Australia was about 48% below as of 11 a.m. in Singapore, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Monday is the last trading day for Japanese financial markets for the year, with public holidays from Tuesday through Jan. 6.

While Asian shares are most lower Monday, they are still heading for a successful year. The MSCI Asia Pacific gauge has advanced 7.7% in 2024 as central banks eased monetary policy and tech stocks rallied amid optimism over artificial intelligence.

Shares of Jeju Air slid 16% in Seoul to the lowest on record, after one of the carrier’s aircraft crashed on Sunday, causing the death of all but two of the 181 occupants. The stock of its parent AK Holdings Inc. fell 12%.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.63%. The yield jumped 10 basis points last week after the Federal Reserve signaled the likelihood of fewer interest-rate cuts in 2025.

The Australian dollar strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers, climbing from near this year’s low against the greenback as iron ore prices climbed.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The gauge has gained more than 7% in 2024, driven by the anticipation of “America First” policies from President-elect Donald Trump.

US stock futures edged lower in Asia after the S&P 500 index slipped 1.1% Friday and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.4%. While every major industry group saw losses, tech megacaps bore the brunt of the selling. That’s after a surge that has seen the so-called “Magnificent Seven” account for more than half of the US equity benchmark’s gains in 2024.

“Santa has already come — have you seen the performance this year?” said Kenny Polcari, a strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC. The coming week “is another holiday-shortened week, volumes will be light, moves will be exaggerated. Don’t make any major investing decisions,” he said.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. The US stock market has traditionally closed on the day of presidential funerals. No announcement has been made as of yet by exchange overseers.

High Expectations

This year’s rally in US equities has driven the expectations for stocks so high that it may turn out to be the biggest hurdle for further gains in the new year. The bar is even higher for tech stocks, given their gains in 2024.

Analysts estimate a nearly 30% earnings growth for the tech sector next year, but its market-cap share of the S&P 500 index implies closer to 40% growth expectations may be embedded in the stocks, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence study.

In commodities, oil was little changed in quiet end-of-year trading with the market focused on the outlook for 2025 while monitoring Middle East developments.

Key events this week:

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 12:11 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0424

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3046 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $93,790.76

Ether rose 2% to $3,410.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.63%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.105%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,624.68 an ounce

