Asian Stocks Ease From Record Highs, Oil Steadies: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares eased from record highs and oil held gains as efforts to revive a peace deal with Iran showed little progress.

Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea all fell, sending the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index 0.9% lower, after it closed at an all-time high on Monday.

Contracts for the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2% and those for the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.4% as conflicting signals clouded prospects for a deal. The Wall Street benchmarks both closed at record highs on Monday as President Donald Trump said talks with Iran are continuing at a rapid pace, with the market also rising on enthusiasm for the artificial-intelligence trade.

Weighing on sentiment was a rally in oil prices. Brent traded flat at $95 a barrel after gaining in the previous session on reports that Tehran had suspended talks with Washington in protest over Israel’s attacks in Lebanon. The commodity pared some of those gains after Trump said talks were continuing.

Gold was little changed early Tuesday around $4,485 an ounce, while Treasuries fell in the US session as the impasse in negotiations fueled concerns that higher energy costs will stoke inflation and push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Even as the AI-driven rally continues to propel equities to record highs, financial markets have been whipsawed by geopolitical headlines after an escalation in Middle East hostilities jeopardized peace negotiations. While investors still see a path to a US-Iran agreement, fragile conditions in the Strait of Hormuz have kept energy prices in focus as a key driver of the near-term outlook for inflation and rates.

“Expectations for a US-Iran agreement remain fluid,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “Recent strikes and conflicting statements from both sides highlight that key details remain unresolved.”

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered differing accounts of a call about the fighting in Lebanon, as the US struggled to get efforts toward an Iran peace deal back on track. The mismatched statements were the latest example of confusing signals on progress to end the war, now in its fourth month.

After a flare-up of violence in Lebanon threatened to derail negotiations to end the war in Iran, Trump said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to stop fighting. Trump touted a “productive” call with Netanyahu, along with “very good” talks with Hezbollah.

Still, the S&P 500 notched its eighth straight advance, its longest winning streak since May 2025, as signs of the AI boom continued to emerge.

Alphabet Inc. unveiled plans to raise $80 billion through equity offerings, including an investment deal with Berkshire Hathaway Inc., highlighting the scale of spending tied to the race to build AI infrastructure.

In late trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. shares soared 27% after the company gave an outlook for annual sales that topped estimates, citing massive growth in AI-fueled demand for its servers and networking.

Elsewhere, the dollar strengthened after data showed US manufacturing activity in May expanded at the fastest pace in four years. The Institute for Supply Management’s report also indicated that input costs continued to rise sharply, with its prices-paid gauge hovering near levels last seen in 2022.

Investors are now looking ahead to a fresh round of economic data, culminating in Friday’s May jobs report, for clues on the health of the US economy and the Fed’s policy path under new Chairman Kevin Warsh.

“There is a creeping view that US growth could be re-accelerating as AI investment seeps through the broader economy,” Chris Turner, head of foreign-exchange strategy at ING Bank, wrote Monday. “This week’s data should further support the growing narrative that the Fed can be comfortable with its full employment mandate and can focus squarely on the upside risks to inflation.”

Corporate Highlights:

Software stocks rallied after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang rebuffed concerns that the industry is at risk of being disrupted by more advanced AI tools. Anthropic PBC has confidentially submitted draft paperwork for a public listing, potentially leapfrogging longtime rival OpenAI in the race toward a Wall Street debut as soon as this fall. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.1% Japan’s Topix fell 1.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1632 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.67 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7652 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.7159 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $71,203.26 Ether was little changed at $2,002.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.45% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.685% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $91.96 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,478.76 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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