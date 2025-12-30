Asian Stocks Edge Lower as Silver, Gold Recover: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks edged lower after a seven-day winning run, with Tuesday marking the end of the trading year for several of the region’s markets. Silver and gold regained their footing after a plunge from fresh all-time highs.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares dropped 0.2% after capping its longest streak of gains since September on Monday. Futures on the S&P 500 Index also edged lower after the US benchmark fell 0.3% Monday and the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5%. A gauge of global equities declined for the first time in eight sessions on Monday, while staying on course for its best year since 2019.

Silver climbed about 2% on Tuesday while continuing to trade volatile. The white metal tumbled 9% in the previous session, a selloff that followed a historic surge powered by speculative trades and fears of a supply shortage. Gold was up 0.5%.

The weakness in equities “is a reversal from last week when tech stocks led on the way up,” said Joe Mazzola, head trading & derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab. However, it “doesn’t appear connected to any single fundamental factor,” he said.

Tuesday marks the last trading session of the year for several Asian equity markets, including Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

While Asian markets were largely lower, shares of biotech startup Insilico Medicine Cayman TopCo, which uses AI to improve drug discovery, surged as much as 48% in their trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some of Asia’s strongest currency trends are starting to unravel heading into year-end, with the South Korean won and the Thai baht leading the reversals.

The won, which was approaching a threshold last breached during the global financial crisis, has bounced back since the middle of last week as authorities signaled their support for the currency. On the other end of the spectrum, the baht, this year’s second-best performing Asian currency, is ceding ground on fears the central bank may push back against the rally, which threatens the nation’s exports.

Equity Outlook

Global stocks are on track for a third straight annual gain, boosted by a strong rally in shares linked to the artificial intelligence theme. The MSCI All Country World Index has climbed 21% in 2025. A measure of Asian stocks has jumped more than 25%, with South Korea’s Kospi being the region’s top performer with a 76% surge.

Even as the S&P 500 — up some 17% — has underperformed many global peers, an optimistic consensus is taking hold that US stocks will continue rallying in 2026 after three straight years of gains.

Despite a raft of risks spanning a potential bust in the AI advance to unanticipated policy shocks, sell-side strategists are forecasting another 9% average gain in the S&P 500 next year.

Meantime, President Donald Trump teased that he has a preferred candidate to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, but is in no hurry to make an announcement — while also musing that he might fire the central bank’s current leader, Jerome Powell.

Investors were also assessing the outlook for US interest rates and monetary policy. Wall Street rate strategists — with several notable exceptions — expect stable-to-higher Treasury yields in 2026 despite Fed cuts.

The Fed is due to release minutes of its December meeting later on Tuesday. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady after slipping about two basis points to 4.11% in the previous session.

Elsewhere in markets, Bitcoin was down 0.3% amid choppy trading. The cryptocurrency topped $90,000 in the last session before erasing its gain. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

Corporate News:

Ganfeng Lithium Co., a major Chinese producer of the battery material, said it faces possible insider-trading charges. Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to acquire Singapore-based AI startup Manus, which makes an artificial intelligence agent that it sells to small and medium-sized businesses. Citigroup Inc. said it expects to post a roughly $1.1 billion after-tax loss on the sale of its remaining business in Russia to Renaissance Capital. SoftBank Group Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire DigitalBridge Group Inc., a private equity firm that invests in assets such as data centers, according to people with knowledge of the matter. DigitalBridge jumped more than 40% in premarket trading. Airbus SE landed orders for dozens of aircraft from two Chinese carriers as the European planemaker grows its market share in Asia’s biggest economy. Origin Energy Ltd. said Kraken Technologies Ltd., a software platform that helps utilities manage the transition to cleaner energy, has been valued at $8.65 billion after the software company’s first standalone raising. South Korea’s stock market renaissance in 2025 was one for the history books. From world-beating gains in arms exporters to the eye-popping surge in AI and K-beauty shares, investors were rewarded in a market that reached new highs. Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:54 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1774 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.31 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0009 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $86,982.82 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,924.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.11% Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $57.96 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,362.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.