Asian Stocks Edge Lower for Second Day, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks edged marginally lower as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s US economic data, which will offer clues on the path of interest rates. Oil rose for the first time in three sessions.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%, after global gauges retreated for the first time this year. Volatility was low in the forex market as well with the JPMorgan Global FX Volatility Index — a measure of expected swings in major currencies — hovering around levels last seen in March 2024. Defense stocks in the region climbed after President Donald Trump’s plans to increase US military budget. Samsung Electronics Co. rose after a record profit.

Oil edged higher amid more measures from the US regarding Venezuela, including a plan to indefinitely control future crude sales and the seizure of two more sanctioned tankers.

The moves suggested that the optimism which had lifted risk assets since the start of the year may be starting to fade amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and a mixed global economic outlook, with earnings season approaching. Traders also face a busy week ahead, with Friday’s US payrolls report coinciding with a Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s global tariffs.

“Markets are directionless in the first full week of trading in the new year,” said Ritesh Ganeriwal, head of investment at Syfe Pte in Singapore. “While we await December payrolls and the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs later this week, key drivers of price actions will be the upcoming earnings.”

Stocks have been rallying on optimism over solid earnings growth and inflation remaining sufficiently contained for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting borrowing costs. That rosy view has persisted despite a worsening geopolitical backdrop, including US actions in Venezuela, its threats of intervention elsewhere and rising tensions between China and Japan.

That rally faces a key test when the earnings season kicks off. In Asia, Samsung shares fell even after the company reported a surge in profit.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

The fourth-quarter earnings season will serve as a key test of the recent rotation away from tech stocks, with the Magnificent Seven heavyweights expected to still dominate profit growth.

— Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Elsewhere, sales of top-notch dollar bonds surged to $88.4 billion this week — the most since May 2020. Investors have been eager to buy corporate debt, particularly long-dated securities.

Treasury 10-year yields held their losses from Wednesday’s session after data showed signs of weakness in US employment, which kept alive bets for at least two Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. Australian bonds extended a rally after Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser signaled a more cautious approach to future interest-rate moves.

Global affairs remained in focus after US forces seized two more sanctioned oil tankers as part of its energy quarantine of Venezuela. European leaders closed ranks behind Denmark as Trump amplified threats to seize Greenland.

Corporate News:

Samsung Electronics’s profit jumped a better-than-projected 208%, driven by surging global demand for AI servers that sharply lifted memory chip prices. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. determined that an amended takeover offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. is inferior to the deal it already has in place with Netflix Inc. Pirelli & C. SpA is in talks with its largest shareholder, China’s Sinochem Group, over options that include reducing the Chinese conglomerate’s stake in the Italian tiremaker. BlueScope Steel Ltd. rejected an $8.8 billion takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:04 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1682 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.79 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9838 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $90,925.7 Ether rose 0.4% to $3,158.9 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 2.095% Australia’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 4.66% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $56.18 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,441.92 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Bernadette Toh and Richard Henderson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.