Asian Stocks Edge Up, Buck Citrini-Fueled AI Angst: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares edged higher, shrugging off US weakness driven by anxiety over artificial intelligence’s impact on corporate profits, as investors bet the region’s chipmakers stand to benefit from supplying the AI buildout.

Shares in South Korea rose 1.5% and Taiwan jumped 2.3% as investors piled into chipmakers, viewing them as the “picks and shovels” of the AI supply chain. Chinese shares also gained on their return from Lunar New Year holidays, helping the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index erase earlier losses to advance 0.2%.

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, pointing to firmer sentiment after Monday’s decline in the underlying index. As risk appetite improved, gold slipped following a four-day rally and Treasuries pared gains from the US session, when investors had sought traditional haven assets. Bitcoin traded below $65,000.

The moves in Asia — where markets have outperformed the US this year and largely avoided tech-related selloffs — followed a drop in the US gauges on Monday. Tech, delivery and payment shares slid after Citrini Research outlined potential AI risks across industries.

The Asian outperformance over the US and Europe has drawn global investors into AI supply-chain names such as chipmakers in South Korea and Taiwan. By contrast, US equities are under pressure as lingering uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariffs and fears of AI-driven disruption prompt traders to shed shares of companies seen as vulnerable to displacement.

Investors are turning to AI infrastructure-related stocks like cablemakers, with that demand “offsetting the worries around software,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities. Equities may also be seeing a relief rally as a US attack on Iran has not materialized, he added. Some investors had built up short positions on the rising tensions at the end of last week, he said.

Asian shares have outperformed in 2026, with MSCI’s regional gauge rising 12% this year, while the S&P 500 Index has been little changed. That marks the Asian index’s strongest start to a year relative to the US benchmark on record.

While software companies have been among the hardest hit, insurance brokers, private credit firms, cybersecurity and even real estate services stocks in the US have all been caught up in the so-called AI scare trade.

“The software selloff is a reminder of what can happen when momentum-driven sectors shift into reverse,” Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers said. “The broader, more important question is: How many sectors can go into reverse before they drag the broader market along with them?”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Asian investors continue to believe that companies providing pick-and-shovel services for the AI race will reap rewards with a Bloomberg semiconductor gauge roaring ahead. Indeed, momentum for the leading names in the region is so strong that even Nvidia’s earnings event this week would need to be very messy to blunt this advance.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

The artificial intelligence “scare trade” erupted again in the US on Monday as growing concerns about the disruptive power of AI dragged down shares of companies and sent International Business Machines Corp. to its worst plunge in 25 years.

It began after a bearish report was published over the weekend by a little known firm called Citrini Research.

Governments should consider taxing AI to cushion the effects of sweeping job losses, according to Alap Shah, co-author of the Citrini Research report that warned about tech disruption. He spoke in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Shah sees chipmakers, data centers and foundation labs as main beneficiaries of the AI trade. At risk are intermediation businesses like insurers and banks. His firm had short positions in some of the companies cited in the report, he said, while owning “a lot” of semiconductor stocks poised to benefit.

Shares of South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. jumped 4.2% on Tuesday and reached the psychologically key 1 million won per-share price. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. advanced 3.2%, while Samsung Electronics Co. rose 2.3% — its ninth straight day of gains — to an all-time high.

In other corners of the market, Treasuries edged lower with the yield on the benchmark 10-year rising one basis point to 4.04%. The dollar held its gains from the previous session.

In other commodities, oil steadied as Trump said his preference was for a nuclear deal with Iran ahead of talks between the two nations this week.

Meanwhile, questions over US tariffs added to the downbeat mood on Monday.

After the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to nix Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs, the White House announced plans to replace the prior levies with a new, across-the-board 15% tariff on US imports. The European Union froze ratification of its US trade deal amid the uncertainty.

Read: Global Trade Confusion Returns as Trump Shifts Tariff Tools

The US is readying a spate of additional national security investigations that would enable Trump to impose new tariffs, as the administration seeks to rebuild his global tariff regime.

“The push and pull with tariffs is likely to be a distracting theme for markets for the remainder of the year, albeit with less volatility than the initial shock last April,” said Michael Landsberg at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

Corporate Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects to earn about $104.5 billion in net interest income this year, more than it anticipated just last month when it reported quarterly earnings. PayPal Holdings Inc., the digital payments pioneer, is attracting takeover interest from potential buyers after a stock slide wiped out almost half of its value, according to people familiar with the matter. Merck & Co. is splitting its main pharmaceutical unit in two in an effort to better highlight the parts of the business that are growing, as it stares down a patent cliff for its best-selling cancer drug Keytruda. Paramount Skydance Corp. raised its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., extending the long-running battle for one of Hollywood’s iconic studios. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 12:22 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.9% The Shanghai Composite rose 1.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1779 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 154.99 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8932 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $63,784.98 Ether fell 1.5% to $1,834.98 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.04% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.095% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $66.80 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $5,184.35 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

