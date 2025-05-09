The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Asian Stocks Edge Up on Optimism About Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks inched higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and signaled tariffs on Chinese goods may fall if upcoming talks go well.

Shares in Japan, which was negotiating with the US for a deal to lower levies, jumped 1.1% while a regional gauge made moderate gains. Treasuries were little changed at the open after yields surged in the prior session, with traders paring bets on interest rates. Bitcoin extended its rally, rising 0.4% to around $103,000. Gold rebounded early Friday after falling in its two previous sessions. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index rose 1% during US trading.

As the US prepared for the start of talks with China — the biggest target of Trump’s tariff onslaught — the president said he believed negotiations might result in tangible progress. Trump pitched his trade framework with the UK as a historic achievement, and the first step in his revolutionary effort to overhaul the global economy after announcing levies last month.

“Tariffs are steering the boat again,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates. “We are seeing a risk-on sentiment. The fear of missing out on favorable agreements being reached has limited the number of sellers.”

Trump also said that promising trade news paired with Republican efforts to pass legislation extending and expanding his signature tax cuts should be reason for investor optimism.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet in Switzerland with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on trade in the coming days. Trump said that if talks went well, he could consider lowering the 145% tariff he has imposed on many Chinese goods.

While the real game-changer would be progress with China, that’s where it gets murky, according Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

“The weekend meeting between the US and China feels more like a diplomatic icebreaker than a breakthrough moment,” Razaqzada noted. “We could be in for a long, drawn-out negotiation season, which may limit the upside potential for risk assets.”

Key data set for release in Asia included April trade data in China. Elsewhere, India said it “neutralized” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites on Thursday night, marking an escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In commodities, oil climbed, reflecting optimism about the potential for further US trade deals.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:22 a.m. Tokyo time
  • Japan’s Topix rose 1.1%
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed
  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
  • The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1214
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 146.17 per dollar
  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2447 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $103,052.79
  • Ether rose 0.4% to $2,194.82

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.38%
  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $60.01 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,310.90 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

