Asian Stocks Edge Up on Optimism Over Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose for a second day and US equity-index futures edged higher as optimism over ongoing US-Iran talks buoyed sentiment.

Shares in Japan, Australia and South Korea climbed, lifting the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index 0.2%. The Nikkei 225 index rose more than 1%. US equity-index futures also advanced with contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index rising as high as 0.4%.

Caution, however, crept back into markets as Brent pared some of Thursday’s losses to climb about 2% to over $104 a barrel. Oil fell in the previous session on expectations that US-Iran talks could eventually lead to a deal and restore energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, putting the commodity on track for its second weekly decline in three weeks.

Elsewhere, the yen held steady after Japan’s key inflation gauge slowed by more than forecast. Gold edged lower to about $4,530 an ounce.

Concerns over a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz have unsettled investors, pushing bond yields higher recently amid fears elevated oil prices will fuel inflation and force central banks to keep interest rates elevated. Even so, traders have largely brushed aside those risks since the war began in late February, propelling stocks to record highs on renewed enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.

“Geopolitics is likely to remain the dominant market driver,” wrote Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

Sentiment remains resilient — almost defiant — as markets want to lean into a US-Iran de-escalation and chase a broader risk rally, but they need oil and rate volatility to break lower to have conviction. That’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.

— Michael Ball, Macro Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Iran said the latest proposal from the US partly bridged the gap between the warring sides but comments from the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader about keeping Tehran’s uranium stockpile and a dispute over tolls in the Strait of Hormuz clouded the outlook for a breakthrough.

Iran is discussing with Oman how to set up some form of a permanent toll system that will formalize its control of maritime traffic through Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the US wants the strait to be open and free of tolls.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” that a deal with Iran could be reached, adding that he expected Pakistani mediators to travel to Tehran, according to the Financial Times. Meantime, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said “we will never back down” in talks.

“We will need to continue watching this space closely, but it increasingly feels as though the news flow is gradually trending towards something tangible that markets can ultimately price with greater conviction,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.

The Iran war has also piled pressure on emerging Asian markets, pushing some currencies and bond yields toward levels once considered unlikely.

As the conflict drags on, some analysts are mapping out more extreme bearish scenarios. That includes India’s rupee weakening to 100 per dollar, the Indonesian rupiah sliding to 18,000, and the Philippine peso depreciating to 65 as high energy prices fuel inflation and weigh on import-dependent economies.

Corporate Highlights:

The Trump administration has agreed to award $1 billion to International Business Machines Corp. to build a foundry for producing quantum computing chips, part of a broad strategy to bolster US leadership in an emerging industry. Zoom Communications Inc. projected stronger-than-anticipated sales growth, suggesting that customers are adopting its expanded suite of office products. Estee Lauder Cos. and Spanish company Puig Brands SA have walked away from a multibillion-dollar deal that would have created one of the world’s largest beauty businesses. Ralph Lauren Corp. reported revenue and profit that beat analyst expectations, demonstrating the high-end apparel company’s momentum with consumers in the face of ongoing tariff uncertainty. IMAX is exploring a sale and has approached entertainment companies as potential buyers, according to people familiar with the situation.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:12 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1614 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.06 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7991 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $77,410.54 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,129.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.57% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.760% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $97.84 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,531.86 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

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