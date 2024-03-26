Asian Stocks Erase Gains in Run Up to Quarter-End: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks swung to a loss amid cautious trading ahead of quarter-end and the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure later this week.

MSCI’s Asian equity gauge headed for a third day of declines with Taiwan, Australia and Indonesia among the biggest losers. US stock futures also dropped after the S&P 500 Index fell Monday. South Korea’s Kospi outperformed, supported by local chip shares.

The offshore yuan strengthened for a second day after China’s central bank once again ramped up support for the currency. The yen was little changed after dropping to a four-month low against the dollar last week.

“At the end of first quarter, we see caution emerging especially in year-to-date top-performing markets Taiwan and Japan where investors are searching for new catalysts,” said Kieran Calder, head of equity research for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee.

There are plenty of reasons for investors to be cautious given the number of risk events in coming days. The US government will publish its personal consumption expenditures price index on Good Friday when local markets will be closed. On that same day, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the yen, with Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying Tuesday the government will take appropriate steps against excessive currency moves, without ruling out any measures.

Treasuries edged higher in Asian trade, while the dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

Pullback ‘Overdue’

A sense of prudence also prevailed among investors early this week as concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices have grown. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists were the latest to warn it’ll be hard to justify lofty valuations if profit acceleration fails to materialize.

“We continue to see sentiment as stretched and think a US equity market pullback is overdue,” said Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets.

In a sign of how overheated the stock market has been, the S&P 500 finished last week 14% above its 200-day moving average. Still, the combination of healthy US economic data, expectations the Fed will cut rates and optimism about artificial intelligence have all driven the S&P 500 up almost 10% this year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists are sticking with their year-end prediction of 5,200 — but have a scenario in which tech megacaps lead the index up to 6,000.

“Although AI optimism appears high, long-term growth expectations and valuations for the largest TMT stocks are still far from ‘bubble’ territory,” the strategists led by David Kostin wrote.

In other markets, oil steadied after the biggest gain in a week, with OPEC+ set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid tensions in the Middle East and Russia. Gold hovered near a record high.

Key events this week:

ECB chief economist Philip Lane participates in event in Dublin, Tuesday

US durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:49 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix index was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed

China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0837

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 151.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2462 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6535

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $70,461.76

Ether was little changed at $3,630.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.24%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rita Nazareth and Jason Scott.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.