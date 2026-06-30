Asian Stocks Eye Gains as US Posts Stellar Quarter: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to rise Wednesday after US equities capped their best quarter in six years, as a rally in chipmakers and signs of economic resilience boosted optimism over corporate earnings.

Equity-index futures pointed to gains in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong after a tech-fueled rally lifted US stocks, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 gaining 1.7%. A gauge of semiconductor stocks posted a record quarterly gain, while Treasuries fell. Oil edged higher in early Asia trading after declining Tuesday on hopes the US-Iran ceasefire would hold.

Investors looked past lingering geopolitical tensions as fresh US data reinforced the view that the economy remains resilient. Steady US consumer spending and a still-solid labor market have helped ease concerns that higher energy prices and trade uncertainty would derail growth, bolstering confidence that companies can continue delivering strong earnings.

“The markets have proven to be the ultimate grinder as they keep crushing it, despite a lot of hand-wringing that has gone along with this incredible rally that has endured deep selloffs, the Iran war and a number of other outside influences,” said JJ Kinahan at Cboe Global Markets.

Tuesday’s economic reports showed US job openings were little changed in May, signaling labor demand remained steady, while consumer confidence edged higher in June as lower gasoline prices helped offset concerns about the job market.

Fed policymakers voted unanimously to leave interest rates steady at last month’s meeting, the first led by Chairman Kevin Warsh. Steady employment data and elevated inflation readings have raised expectations that the Fed may need to raise rates later this year to tame price pressures. Officials will hold their next policy meeting at the end of July.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said she sees little evidence current interest rates are restraining the economy and that the central bank may need to raise borrowing costs to return inflation to its 2% target.

Read: Traders Ramp Up Fed Funds Shorts in Risky July Rate-Hike Wager

In Asia, the yen’s slide to a four-decade low against the dollar left traders eyeing Japan’s next intervention threshold. After the currency broke through the 162 per dollar level on Tuesday, strategists increasingly pointed to 163 and beyond, arguing the Finance Ministry may tolerate a weaker yen than it did in 2024.

Meanwhile, peace talks between the US and Iran are set to resume in Qatar on Tuesday after both sides agreed to halt a series of tit-for-tat attacks over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not confirmed details of the fresh round of negotiations.

However, the Islamic Republic has reiterated its determination to control maritime traffic through the critical waterway. That’s raised the stakes ahead of the talks in Doha.

“While occasional reports of renewed friction have prompted brief moves in energy markets, investors continue to price in a relatively orderly reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a gradual normalization of global oil flows,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Corporate Highlights:

Anthropic PBC is releasing new software aimed at helping scientists automate research, in the hopes of reducing some of the tedious aspects of their work. Visa Inc., Stripe Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. are among dozens of financial firms linking up to introduce a stablecoin, part of a strategy to broaden the appeal of the digital money-movement technology. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Philip Morris International Inc. to market its Zyn nicotine pouches as less harmful than cigarettes, the first time the category has received the distinction. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is scrapping plans to develop a multibillion-dollar project in Louisiana that would have produced of hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:04 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1421 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.61 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7908 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6919 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $58,624.3 Ether fell 0.1% to $1,571.78 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $69.99 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,014.52 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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