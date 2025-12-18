Asian Stocks Fall as Investors Retreat From Tech: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks dropped, followed losses in US equities, as investors sold tech shares amid concern over their lofty valuations. Oil trimmed gains after US President Donald Trump avoided ratcheting up geopolitical angst in a television address.

MSCI’s regional equity benchmark slid 0.5%, with South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average both fell more than 1%. That was after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.9% Wednesday with Nvidia Corp. falling 3.8% to its lowest since September. The S&P 500 slid 1.2%, breaching its 50-day moving average.

Gold and silver steadied in Asia after jumping on Wednesday as investors sought alternatives to government bonds and key currencies. US stock futures were fractionally higher after Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory chips, gave an upbeat forecast late Wednesday.

The selloff in tech is a further sign investors are further questioning whether companies at the vanguard of the artificial intelligence boom can keep justifying their expensive valuations and ambitious spending. Concerns over the cost and viability of data center expansion, such as Oracle Corp.’s financing plans in Michigan, fueled broader unease about the sector’s outlook.

“Investors still see limited disclosure of AI-driven revenues, profits, or cash flows,” said Frank Thormann, a fund manager at Schroders Investment Management. “The result is a growing concern that AI may not be delivering returns commensurate with the enthusiasm.”

Global oil benchmark Brent rose toward $61 a barrel in early Asian trade then pared gains after Trump refrained from mentioning recent developments in Venezuela during an address from the White House. Washington imposed a blockade on sanctioned tankers from Venezuela this week, with Trump accusing Caracas of taking away US “energy rights.”

Gold held near $4,340 an ounce after climbing 0.8% on Wednesday. Bullion has jumped nearly two-thirds this year and is on track for its best annual performance since 1979.

Oracle shares tumbled more than 5% in US trading after the Financial Times reported Blue Owl Capital Inc. wouldn’t back a $10 billion deal for a data center in Michigan. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is now down more than 5% from its recent peak.

Tech selling combined with comments from a Federal Reserve official supporting the case for interest-rate cuts to bid up two- and five-year Treasuries, popular havens. The benchmark 10-year yield dropped one basis point to 4.14% on Thursday. Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed.

The recent volatility that has spread across a number of asset classes suggests traders may be in for a busy holiday season, when thin liquidity can exacerbate market moves.

A clearer narrative has emerged in recent weeks: the mega-cap technology stocks that have powered this bull run may be losing their ability to carry the market on their own, according to Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

“Confidence in the sector is being challenged, particularly over whether stretched valuations and heavy spending on artificial intelligence can still be justified,” he said.

In Asia, the yen edged higher against the dollar with the Bank of Japan expected to raise interest rates Friday to the highest level in three decades.

New Zealand’s economy rebounded more than economists had forecast in the third quarter, with falling interest rates helping drive output after a second-quarter contraction.

China Vanke Co., once the nation’s biggest homebuilder, lurched closer toward what would be one of the country’s largest-ever debt restructurings.

Among key events for financial markets Thursday are the release of US inflation data for November, along with monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is making changes to its iOS software in Japan to comply with a new local law aimed at fostering competition, part of broader efforts by the iPhone maker to adapt to regulations around the world. Woodside Energy Ltd. said its Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill has resigned to become the CEO of BP Plc. Ford Motor Co. canceled a 9.6 trillion won ($6.5 billion) battery agreement with LG Energy Solution Ltd. after the US automaker rolled back its electric vehicle ambitions. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s chief executive said he expects to achieve a key profit milestone ahead of time and make the most of the bank’s alliance with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:15 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.4% Japan’s Topix fell 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1740 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.76 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0381 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $86,491.76 Ether rose 0.5% to $2,832.36 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.980% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $56.44 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.