Asian Stocks Fall as Rate Cut Hopes Begin to Fade: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European equities are set for a tepid start after Asian shares retreated as solid economic readings and higher commodities prices spurred speculation that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed, while US contracts extended losses in Asian trading after the S&P 500 fell 0.7% overnight. Treasuries were steady after further selling pushed up yields on Tuesday, when the 10-year yield touched the highest level since November.

In Asia, benchmarks in South Korea and Hong Kong led the drop in the regional gauge. Mainland Chinese shares resumed their slide after a report showing expansion in the Caixin purchasing managers’ indexes failed to provide a fresh catalyst.

Global equities have struggled to build on the strong gains of the previous quarter, with benchmarks gauges from Tokyo to New York largely range bound this week as investors recalibrate their outlook on interest rates.

“We expect the cautious risk environment to persist into this Friday’s US non-farm payroll data release as the ‘good news is bad news’ mantra continues to play out,” said Jun Rong Yeap, strategist at IG Asia Pte. “The data will play a key role in further moving the dial around market rate views.”

Pressure on equities followed better-than-estimated data on US job openings and factory goods orders that added to skepticism about the pace of Federal Reserve easing. Swap traders are currently projecting about 65 basis points of rate reductions this year — less than the 75 basis points signaled in the Fed’s latest “dot plot” forecasts.

Remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later Wednesday may offer further clues. He will speak after two other Fed officials who vote on monetary policy decisions this year supported the view for cuts this year in Tuesday comments.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said they still expect the central bank to lower rates three times in 2024 — though they’re in no rush to begin lowering borrowing costs.

Intervention

An index of the dollar was little changed. The yen was also flat against the greenback at around 151 per dollar, remaining around the weakest level of the year — keeping alive the possibility of official intervention to the support the currency.

Tatsuo Yamasaki, Japan’s former vice finance minister for international affairs, said the government “can step in as soon as the yen falls beyond the current range,” in an interview Tuesday.

The yuan, meanwhile, traded close to the weak end of its onshore trading band, the latest sign that a recent slew of upbeat economic data hasn’t been enough to bolster the Chinese currency.

In commodities, oil steadied following a rally Tuesday after an industry report pointed to a drawdown in US crude inventories, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting at which the group is expected to affirm current supply cuts. Gold rose to extend its rally over the past six sessions, while Bitcoin edged above $66,000.

“Rising crude oil prices pose additional risk to the inflation outlook,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Additionally, numerous jobs reports are expected throughout the week. Trading could be volatile.”

In other corporate news, shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. were lower as the company evacuated factory areas following Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years, casting uncertainty over production at the world’s largest maker of advanced chips.

Disney is said to have secured enough shareholder votes to fend off a challenge from Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP, according to a Reuters report. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. said there is no impending deal to sell its Australian phone carrier Optus.

In Japan, Itochu’s shares jumped the most in almost six months after the company announced a plan to buy back $1 billion in shares. The trading house is also targeting net income of ¥880 billion for the full-year that started on April 1.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:27 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.4%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0777

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.57 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2532 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $66,143.2

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,312.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.36%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,283.32 an ounce

