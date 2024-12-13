Asian Stocks Fall on China Policy Readout, Dollar: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities fell Friday as a lack of details from a Chinese economic conference disappointed some traders and risk appetite weakened ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Japanese and Australian shares declined after selling on Wall Street hit stocks and government bonds Thursday. A gauge of Asian stocks is headed for the worst week in nearly a month. The S&P 500 ended 0.5% down as traders weighed higher-than-expected jobless claims against too-hot producer price data.

Shares in China and Hong Kong slipped following a readout from China’s Central Economic Work Conference that lacked policy details and fresh measures. Top officials vowed to raise the fiscal deficit target next year following the two-day conference.

“Even though we are seeing some positive signs from the conference and consumption is indeed one of the first priorities that the government is trying to address, more creative policies need to be seen for the market to have comfort,” Hao Hong, partner and chief economist for Grow Investment Group, said on Bloomberg Television.

An index of dollar strength was little changed, largely holding on to gains from the previous five sessions. The stronger dollar was helped along by higher Treasury yields. Australian and New Zealand yields rose Friday.

The European Central Bank trimmed borrowing costs by 25 basis points as expected and indicated it may deliver further cuts in its upcoming meetings. The Swiss National Bank delivered a 50 basis point cut, more than anticipated.

US economic data released Thursday offered a muddy outlook on the health of the economy. Weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, while producer price readings were mixed. US wholesale inflation accelerated in November due to a surge in egg prices.

The data did little to shift expectations for a US rate cut next week. Swaps market pricing reflects around a 95% level of confidence the central bank will reduce borrowing costs by 25 basis points at the December meeting.

“With high egg prices appearing to play a key role in the hotter-than-expected headline PPI, traders may be focusing more on the jump in jobless claims,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. While there’s been a steady stream of solid labor data, “the Fed is primed to be sensitive to any signs of a softening jobs picture.”

In Asia, data set for release Friday includes industrial production in Japan and gross international reserves for Thailand. Money supply data for China may be released any time through December 15.

The Korean won fell amid ongoing political uncertainties. The country’s opposition filed a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate prices fell, compounding a Thursday decline with expectations for a supply glut in 2025 countering geopolitical risks.

Gold rose, paring a drop of 1.4% Thursday, the biggest drop in two weeks. Bitcoin traded around $100,000.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:24 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0464

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 152.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2829 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6359

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $99,476.2

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,896.94

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.32%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,688.33 an ounce

