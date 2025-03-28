Asian Stocks Fall on Tariff Woes, Gold Hits Record: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares dropped Friday as concerns about the upcoming ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and a widening trade war weighed on investors’ appetite for risk. Gold hit a new record high on demand for safe havens.

A regional gauge of equities fell 1.3% after declines in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea. Taiwan’s stock index touched the lowest level since September as technology companies weighed. Japanese shares dropped also because Friday is the ex-dividend date for most companies in the fiscal year-end. Yields on the 10-year US Treasury fell slightly while equity-index futures for US stocks were mixed.

Markets were cautious ahead of President Donald Trump’s promise of announcing reciprocal tariffs on April 2, after slapping levies on imports of all automobiles into the country. Following data showing the US economy picked up pace in the fourth quarter, investors will now get another chance to gauge economic health on Friday when US personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE, is unveiled.

“Stocks remain on the back foot as the latest tariff measures are digested and market participants nervously await next week’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs and tonight’s PCE Index data,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “The data tonight takes on greater importance because of the Trump administration’s trade policy.”

Trump, who has touted his April 2 announcement on tariffs as a ‘Liberation Day,’ escalated his trade war this week by slapping a 25% tariff on all cars not made in the US. Reciprocal duties that are set to be announced next week will be “very lenient,” the president said.

“Markets are still underpricing risks towards announced tariffs,” Kaanhari Singh, Barclays head of Asia cross asset strategy, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “And that’s not even counting for what could come on April 2 in terms of reciprocal tariffs.”

(Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.)

Just days before the end of a quarter that’s set to be the worst for the S&P 500 since 2023, investors will turn their focus to Friday’s US PCE data. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying inflation is forecast to show signs of stickiness as prices remain at a disquieting level for officials.

“Investors will want to see in-line or better inflation results and a strong employment number to gain some reassurance,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

The 30-year US yield exceeded its five-year equivalent by the widest gap since early 2022, with shorter-maturity bonds more impacted by the prospect of potential Fed interest-rate cuts should US growth slow. The net result in the bond market is a so-called steeper curve.

Long-maturity Treasury yields reached the highest levels in a month Thursday as investors demanded compensation for the risk that tariffs will spur US inflation. Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said tariffs will likely cause price pressures in the near term, but it was unclear how long that would last.

In Japan, inflation in Tokyo accelerated, keeping the Bank of Japan on track for gradual interest rate hikes. The yen gained against the dollar following the report, strengthening to around the 150.70 level.

Australian stocks reversed early declines. The country will hold its national election on May 3, kicking off what’s expected to be a closely-fought campaign centered on cost-of-living pressures and a housing crisis in a sluggish economy.

In corporate news, Nio Inc.’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 8.1% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s $518 million share placement.

In commodities, oil headed for a third weekly advance as the market braced for more tariffs from the Trump administration. Bullion gained as much as 0.7% on Friday to an all-time high of more than $3,077.60 an ounce.

Several major banks have raised their price targets for the precious metal, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week ramping up its forecast to $3,300 an ounce by year-end.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:35 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1%

Japan’s Topix fell 2.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0794

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 150.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2736 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $86,852.81

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,999.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.35%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,071.15 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Liz Capo McCormick and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.