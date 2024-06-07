Asian Stocks Fluctuate Ahead of Key US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks swung between gains and losses as markets awaited a key US jobs reading that’s likely to guide the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed as shares in South Korea and Australia rose, while those in Japan and China traded weaker. Futures contracts for US stocks were steady as traders refrained from big bets ahead of US nonfarm payrolls data. The dollar was little changed, while US Treasury yields edged higher.

Traders have escalated rate-cut bets in the past week, emboldened by the slew of softer-than-forecast US data, the Bank of Canada’s decision to ease monetary policy, and bets the ECB would be the next to cut — a move confirmed on Thursday. Global stocks are on track for their first weekly gain in almost a month, while a Bloomberg gauge of global government bonds posted its longest rising streak since November on Thursday.

“Asian markets will likely sit on the sidelines today, taking cues from the flat US market overnight,” OCBC strategists including Selena Ling said in a note. “The focus will be on the US’ May nonfarm payroll report.”

In Asia, China’s exports jumped more than expected in May, boosting the growth outlook in the world’s second-biggest economy. Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser is also due to speak after the nation’s growth almost stalled in the first quarter.

Investors will be also be monitoring the Indian rupee as the nation’s central bank meets to decide interest rates, with economists seeing borrowing rates unchanged.

The RBI can’t ignore the market’s negative reaction after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s narrow election victory, but it’s unlikely to cut its rate on Friday, Bloomberg Economics’ Abhishek Gupta wrote in a note. “Cutting rates now – ahead of any reductions by the Federal Reserve — risks triggering capital outflows, which the RBI wants to avoid.”

Elsewhere in Asia, more than a half of surveyed Bank of Japan watchers have forecast that the central bank will trim its government bond buying when authorities meet next week, with a growing number also looking ahead to a rate hike in July.

Attention will then turn to the looming US jobs print, which is expected to show the US added 180,000 jobs in May while the unemployment rate held steady. In the run-up to the reading, US data included jobless claims that topped estimates and labor costs which increased by less than previously reported. Swap markets continued to pencil in the start of the Fed rating cut in November, with a strong likelihood it begins in September.

“We expect the overall message from the non-farm payrolls report to be one of strength, albeit ebbing,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Consequently, market pricing for the FOMC’s first rate cut in September may be pushed out, supporting a modest increase in the US dollar.”

Oil rose Friday, set for a third straight gain, as expectations waned that OPEC and its allies will allow the market to become oversupplied. Gold rose.

Key events this week:

China forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:28 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0896

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 155.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2561 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6671

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $70,941.7

Ether was little changed at $3,802.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.30%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.970%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

