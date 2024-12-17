Asian Stocks Fluctuate Before Key Rate Decisions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities fluctuated as traders awaited a raft of interest-rate decisions by central banks this week, including the Federal Reserve.

A key stock benchmark for the region traded in a tight range, with Australia rising. Shares in mainland China eked out a gain while those in Hong Kong fell, as Reuters reported that Beijing plans to target 2025 gross domestic product growth of around 5%. Contracts for US equities were steady during Asia trading after the Nasdaq 100 gained more than 1% to reach another record high.

All eyes will be on a multitude of central bank policy decisions slated for this week, including the US and Japan. Sentiment in the US is relatively positive, with a widely expected quarter-point rate cut from the Fed on Wednesday seen as adding fresh support and extending gains in stocks. The yen snapped a six-day losing streak after weakening beyond the 154 level versus the dollar overnight.

“This week will probably be the final active week for the year,” said Wong Kok Hoong, head of institutional equities sales trading at Maybank Securities. “A rate cut is pretty much all priced in for the Fed, and it is also all but sure the Bank of Japan will maintain status quo. So we will expect stocks in the US and Japan to be well supported ahead of these key decisions.”

The yen’s rapid decline in the past week toward 155 against the dollar has strategists warning that further weakness may trigger verbal intervention from authorities and add pressure on the Bank of Japan to hike rates. Traders are pricing in a less than 20% chance of a rate hike in December, according to swaps market pricing.

Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.39%.

The outlook for Chinese equities remains unclear after weak retail sales numbers suggest the country’s economic recovery has ways to go despite top leaders’ signals for stronger stimulus to fuel consumer demand. Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged government officials in a meeting Monday to swiftly carry out key economic tasks for the coming year.

“The totality of recent data suggests an uneven recovery in China’s economy still, which may explain why Chinese authorities have struck a more forceful tone lately in ramping up stimulus efforts into 2025,” according to Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “However, the market participants will have to second-guess on what actions will be undertaken for now.”

Over in Hong Kong, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led the Hang Seng Index’s decline, as the Chinese tech company shed as much as 2.1% after it agreed to sell equity interest in Intime to a consortium of buyers.

In Japan, shares of SoftBank Group Corp. rose as much as 4.3% after President-elect Donald Trump announced at an event, alongside Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son, that the investment holding company planned to invest $100 billion in the US over the next four years.

South Korean electric vehicle battery stocks fell, driven by a selloff by foreign investors, as a media report deepened concerns over US policy issues. Samsung Electronics shares declined as much as 2.9% after Goldman Sachs reduced its price target on the stock and lowered its earnings estimates by 11%.

Investors’ main focus for the rest of the week remains Wednesday’s Fed decision, which will be followed by policy announcements in Japan, the Nordics and the UK.

Bitcoin rose to a record high on Trump’s support for digital assets and optimism about the upcoming inclusion of MicroStrategy Inc., an accumulator of the token, in a key US stock gauge.

Oil steadied after a decline, as lackluster economic data from China reinforced concerns about weakening demand in the world’s biggest crude importer. Gold was little changed, holding on to a slight gain in its previous session.

